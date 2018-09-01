VIDEOS

Video: Highlights - La Bresse World Cup 2018

Sep 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  




8 Comments

  • + 1
 GT must've been lost for words when this happened, not a significant win for years, bring out a new bike that blows everybody's heads off and pocket a WC podium immediately with a rider that nobody would have though would do so, people will talk about this for ages, basically the perfect advertisement.
  • + 1
 It was a great race, super unique and slyly technical track, "good" bad weather, upset results, loved it.

What I loved most was seeing Gee on the podium!!! That and how happy Gee was for Martin. One of my favorite things about mountain biking is the genuine sportsmanship of the most professional competitors.

And of course the last race of the circuit always has a great, very positive party vibe. Would have loved to have been there.
  • + 0
 Also, these guys need to rain-x their goggles. You can rain-x a car windshield and not need windshield wipers for days in heavy pouring rain. It's basically a lubricant/wax layer you polish onto any surface. It does kinda' ruin the lenses for anything else, but hey, they cost how much?
  • + 2
 Will the videos actually work today?
  • + 1
 Oh I logged on and came back and they worked
