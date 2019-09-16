Pinkbike.com
Video: Full Contest Day Highlights - Nines 2019
Sep 16, 2019
by
Daniel Sapp
Riders were going huge at Audi Nines with plenty of air and spinning to go around.
Tom Isted was the week’s Highest Air champion on the hip jump, soaring a massive 7.1 meters off the ground.
Racing and Events
Audi Nines 2019
Slopestyle
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
n8dawg82
(17 mins ago)
On a scale of 1 to 10 I'd give it a nine...s
[Reply]
1
0
bashhard
(19 mins ago)
That hip makes even Kim Kardashian jealous!
[Reply]
