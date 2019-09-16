Video: Full Contest Day Highlights - Nines 2019

Sep 16, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Riders were going huge at Audi Nines with plenty of air and spinning to go around.


Tom Isted was the week’s Highest Air champion on the hip jump, soaring a massive 7.1 meters off the ground.

Racing and Events Audi Nines 2019 Slopestyle


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 On a scale of 1 to 10 I'd give it a nine...s
  • 1 0
 That hip makes even Kim Kardashian jealous!

