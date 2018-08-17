Pinkbike.com
Video Highlights: Pumptrack Challenge - Crankworx Whistler 2018
Aug 17, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
The RockShox Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge went off tonight and had a completely new winner in the men's race! Check out our highlights right here.
MENTIONS:
Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
89914 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
78959 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
50707 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
42038 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41746 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
40449 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
39848 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
37145 views
gonzoracing
(4 mins ago)
yeaw sik
