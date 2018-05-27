Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video Highlights: Round 3 Of The XC World Cup in Nove Mesto
May 27, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
For full recap and extended highlights,
click here
.
Previously:
Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC
Photo Report: U23 Men & Women - Nove Mesto World Cup XC
Photo Report: Hurricane of Pain - Nove Mesto World Cup XCC
Video Highlights: World Cup Short Track in Nove Mesto
Results & Replay: Nove Mesto World Cup Short Track
Course Preview: Nove Mesto World Cup XC
Video: Nove Mesto XC World Cup Course Preview With Marco Fontana & Ric McLaughlin
MENTIONS
:
@redbullbike
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
hllclmbr
(31 mins ago)
I'm pretty sure that guy rode straight into a tree for no good reason at all.
[Reply]
+ 1
theronsta
(18 mins ago)
I watch UCI XC like people watch nascar for the wrecks or gymnastics for the eating of shit.
[Reply]
Post a Comment