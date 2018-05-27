VIDEOS

Video Highlights: Round 3 Of The XC World Cup in Nove Mesto

May 27, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


For full recap and extended highlights, click here.


Previously:

Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC
Photo Report: U23 Men & Women - Nove Mesto World Cup XC
Photo Report: Hurricane of Pain - Nove Mesto World Cup XCC
Video Highlights: World Cup Short Track in Nove Mesto
Results & Replay: Nove Mesto World Cup Short Track
Course Preview: Nove Mesto World Cup XC
Video: Nove Mesto XC World Cup Course Preview With Marco Fontana & Ric McLaughlin


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Shimano XTR
106243 views
First Look: Shimano's New XTR is More Than Just 12-Speed
96423 views
Spotted: Is This Specialized's New DH Bike?
83950 views
Rider Killed by Cougar in Washington State
77991 views
Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork
53073 views
XTR 9100 is Here - How Did it Remain So Secret?
52129 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk’s Contra - Video
52054 views
Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
43460 views

2 Comments

  • + 5
 I'm pretty sure that guy rode straight into a tree for no good reason at all.
  • + 1
 I watch UCI XC like people watch nascar for the wrecks or gymnastics for the eating of shit.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022771
Mobile Version of Website