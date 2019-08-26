Video: Highlights Show - EWS Northstar 2019

It’s been said before - but the seventh round of the Enduro World Series was the tightest to date.It was the first time the series has visited California and the rocky, rowdy trails of Northstar did not disappoint. After six intense stages over two days of racing, the penultimate race of the season was decided by less than a second, setting up the final round in Zermatt to be the decider of the men’s championship race. Here's all the action from one of the most technically challenging races in the history of the sport.