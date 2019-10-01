Video: Highlights Show - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

The Bluegrass Trophy of Nations powered by SRAM marked a new chapter in the story of the Enduro World Series.For the first time in the history of the sport UCI jerseys and medals were on offer - and their prestige was reflected in the intensity of the racing on display on Finale’s iconic trails. As riders worked together in teams of three with their fellow country men and women, the sport was turned on its head as personal ambitions were shed in pursuit of national pride.Twenty four different nationalities battled it out on five big stages in the Ligurian hills in this historic race, in a race that will be remembered as the day team competition in mountain biking came of age.