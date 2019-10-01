Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Highlights Show - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Oct 1, 2019
by Enduro World Series  

The Bluegrass Trophy of Nations powered by SRAM marked a new chapter in the story of the Enduro World Series. 
 
For the first time in the history of the sport UCI jerseys and medals were on offer - and their prestige was reflected in the intensity of the racing on display on Finale’s iconic trails. As riders worked together in teams of three with their fellow country men and women, the sport was turned on its head as personal ambitions were shed in pursuit of national pride. 

Twenty four different nationalities battled it out on five big stages in the Ligurian hills in this historic race, in a race that will be remembered as the day team competition in mountain biking came of age.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
76085 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
68297 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
66499 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
64650 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
47775 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
43887 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
42411 views
Review: Industry Nine's More Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset
41393 views

11 Comments

  • 2 0
 In the pre-race edit all the teams were asked who they thought was biggest threat to win. Not a single nation/team mentioned USA. Nice work Ritchie, Shawn & Cody !!!
  • 1 0
 Did they take the average of the 3 riders times each stage or add em' all together, or? Scribd is confusing me on my phone...
  • 1 0
 The 3 riders individual times added together equaled the teams time on each stage
  • 1 0
 Added
  • 2 0
 this honestly just looks like so much fun. A mixed-gender category could be pretty cool, too...
  • 1 0
 Could have watched that for twice as long, congrats usa on the big win richie is a beast. Happy with our Canucks bring home a Medal
  • 1 0
 That looked like an incredibly fun race format. I loved the use of gopro footage in these highlights, as well.
  • 2 0
 Haha Martin! 5e is totally not bad!! congrats team Belgium
  • 2 0
 atta boy Ritchie
  • 1 0
 Now, that is racing ! brilliant format....
  • 1 0
 Keep this format!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016588
Mobile Version of Website