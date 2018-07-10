Video Highlights: Val di Sole DH World Cup

VIDEOS

Val di Sole is a beast of the track. It's among the hardest and most technical courses on the Mercedes-Benz DH MTB World Cup when it's dry. Add heavy rainfall in the Trentino region over the last few days into the mix and then you have a course that's even more unpredictable than usual. The sun thankfully came out on finals day to improve conditions. But never underestimate Val di Sole's Black Snake course.

Seagrave sped out of the gate and looked really fast around the top turns. The winner here last year, the British rider knew what was needed to put in a good run on this technical track. A solid run from Seagrave saw her coming very close to Atherton’s split times, and as she approached the finish line a final sprint saw her claw the hotseat with a mere 0.123s lead.

As for Amaury Pierron... That’s now three out of three for Pierron and you wouldn’t bet against him making it four wins in a row in Vallnord in Andorra at the next stop of the Mercedes-Benz MTB World Cup.

Watch the full REPLAY of UCI MTB World Cup 2018 Val di Sole here.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Allez Thomas Estaque!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Supah dupah guy!

