Video: Hillbilly Huckfest 2018 - Norway
Aug 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Five years of going strong, it's the original Hillbilly Huckfest in Norway.
Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
60595 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
57798 views
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
53760 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
51446 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
50389 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
46379 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
37433 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
36227 views
Twoplanker110
(1 hours ago)
Wow, in my opinion this is the best Fest video yet......really loved this one. Kudos on the edit of this thing and, as always, you riders are un-freaking-believable.
ilikemilkk
(1 hours ago)
I was expecting more bluegrass
