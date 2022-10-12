Watch
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
Oct 12, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
13 Comments
It's all fun and games until Rudolph crosses the trails...
@jannicklange
nearly punctured his lung after this wild run-in with an elk. He is alright and on the mend.
Posted In:
Videos
13 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
cypher74
(23 mins ago)
Oof. Expected the elk to be just standing in the trail but looked like he came out of the bushes with his antlers down ready for a fight.
Is it rutting season in that part of the world?
Glad you’re ok.
[Reply]
5
0
baxterbike
(16 mins ago)
Hot darn. Where was this? It’s technically elk season in most of the west, so buy a tag and he’d have the best meat in North America for a year…
[Reply]
3
0
Domokeats09
(27 mins ago)
I knew it was gonna happen and still jumped. On mute to boot, being at work
[Reply]
1
0
DylanH93
(9 mins ago)
That's terrifying. Imagine that happening, you get up thinking wtf, then you look down and there's a hole in your stomach. Hopefully he missed the antlers.
[Reply]
3
0
t-swing
(7 mins ago)
where are the snitch@ss colorado hunters when you need them
[Reply]
1
0
Wesley-Swipes
(21 mins ago)
That was terrifying. I legit jumped when I saw that rack come into frame. Hope no major injuries.
[Reply]
3
1
Ironchefjon
(15 mins ago)
Where's Rogan when you need him?
[Reply]
1
0
bunjiman82
(15 mins ago)
If this is a recent video then yes I believe it is rutting session for elk right now.
[Reply]
2
0
lastminutetech
(4 mins ago)
looks like that elk hit you, not the other way around!
[Reply]
1
0
tigerfish50
(27 mins ago)
Yikes! That happened fast.
How's Ernie the elk doing?
[Reply]
7
1
geephlow
(26 mins ago)
I hope he was delicious.
[Reply]
1
0
DBone95
(14 mins ago)
Possibly the gnarliest thing I've seen.
[Reply]
1
1
locaroka
(5 mins ago)
Oh Deer!
[Reply]
