Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed

Oct 12, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's all fun and games until Rudolph crosses the trails... @jannicklange nearly punctured his lung after this wild run-in with an elk. He is alright and on the mend.

13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Oof. Expected the elk to be just standing in the trail but looked like he came out of the bushes with his antlers down ready for a fight.

Is it rutting season in that part of the world?

Glad you’re ok.
  • 5 0
 Hot darn. Where was this? It’s technically elk season in most of the west, so buy a tag and he’d have the best meat in North America for a year…
  • 3 0
 I knew it was gonna happen and still jumped. On mute to boot, being at work
  • 1 0
 That's terrifying. Imagine that happening, you get up thinking wtf, then you look down and there's a hole in your stomach. Hopefully he missed the antlers.
  • 3 0
 where are the snitch@ss colorado hunters when you need them
  • 1 0
 That was terrifying. I legit jumped when I saw that rack come into frame. Hope no major injuries.
  • 3 1
 Where's Rogan when you need him?
  • 1 0
 If this is a recent video then yes I believe it is rutting session for elk right now.
  • 2 0
 looks like that elk hit you, not the other way around!
  • 1 0
 Yikes! That happened fast.
How's Ernie the elk doing?
  • 7 1
 I hope he was delicious.
  • 1 0
 Possibly the gnarliest thing I've seen.
  • 1 1
 Oh Deer!





