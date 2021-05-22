Video: Hitting 'Brutus' on the North Shore in a Gumby Suit

Welcome to the Shore, Gumby!

Loving these spring conditions!

Gumby, steady relaxing after a good ride.

Here I am, standing on the lip of Brutus, a popular and decently sized road gap on Vancouver’s North shore. It's a feature that I’ve hit many times, with usually no issues – take a couple pedals, hang a left, ride the corner, pump the bump and pull off the end. Boom! What a feeling.Most of the time, the jitters are gone after the first run through, and it’s pretty easy to convince yourself to hop back up to the top, and give’r another swing. However; the normal “Pre-Send checklist” gets slightly modified when you’re cloaked in vibrant, oversized green threads, and looking through the small vision cutouts of a classic 1950’s clay character… Gumby.Hell yeah, Brother.Myself, and my good friend Cam Donohoe have always shared a mutual interest in comedy, and skit making. Combine that with my love for riding, Cam’s passion for videography, constant Covid boredom, and here we are!Gumby was a short project made in an effort to try and blend in some fun, lighthearted humor, with exciting, real riding. There are a lot of things to get upset about in today's day, Whether it’s the latest Covid restriction canceling your bike trip, missing out on that primo shuttle lap with the homies because you had to work late, or snapping your 12spd derailleur and not being able to find a replacement until 2054... whatever it is, times get tense, and its good to go for a spin and catch a laugh.Bottom line, there’s just a lot going on, and Gumby is here to lighten the mood, just a little bit! It's always nice to take a step back, take the pressure off, and not take things so seriously. Have fun with it! After all, that's what riding is all about.Gumby is one of our first projects so far, and we are excited to create more! We have lots coming down the tube for the future, so or more riding shots, videos, and edits, follow @dirtworksdigital on Instagram!FILM / EDIT: @dirtworksdigitalRIDER: @owenkartuschADDITIONAL SHOTS: @telecamm