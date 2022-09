We rode down the most active volcano of Europe again! After climbing the mountain for 8 km (from Rifugio Sapienza to 2750m high), we rode down the black sand of Mount Etna in Sicily. What amazing Freeride Experience!Riders (100% Sicilian): Antonio Catania, Gabriele Cambria, Andrea Motta.Video 100% filmed on @GoPro Hero 8 Black and Hero 9 Black!