Video: Hitting Jumps & Drops for the First Time - Full Enduro Episode 4

FULL ENDURO
EPISODE 4
Zoe heads to the Whistler Bike Park to join up with local coach and shredder Katrina Strand. Together they tackle two of the most intimidating skills in mountain biking--jumps and drops. Will Zoe push her fears aside and release her inner send? Watch and find out.
Presented by
31 Comments
Bike parks are great for improving, but you don't need to spend 60+ bucks on a lift ticket to learn the essentials.
Oh, wait...
Momentum
Kidding aside, a few slowmoes of both would have helped to spot potential differences.
And who picked that music ?!?
"Love the vid! Would love to be out there working on my own skills.
Hey Katrina- just want to clarify something for you regarding the "momentum" idea vs "speed." In this context, what you're actually referring to is speed, not momentum. Momentum is speed x mass, so technically riders going the same speed into a drop have different momentum as they likely don't have exactly the same mass. In simple terms, not including friction of moving through the air, surface area of the rider, etc., the starting speed (or velocity) is what determines the distance (or trajectory) a rider (or object in motion) is going to achieve when launching off of a drop. So speed is the correct word to use when talking about this."
And an additional reply I added, also deleted-
"Try to clarify words being used to make things simpler and more accurate... get downvoted. LOL! Smh. An extra clarification- a rider's mass can be considered fixed when they're out riding (you're not gaining or losing much mass when eating/drinking/sweating) so the ONLY way to increase momentum is to... increase speed. Talk about speed, not momentum."
Hey Katrina- just want to clarify something for you regarding the "momentum" idea vs "speed." In this context, what you're actually referring to is speed, not momentum. Momentum is speed x mass, so technically riders going the same speed into a drop have different momentum as they likely don't have exactly the same mass. In simple terms, not including friction of moving through the air, surface area of the rider, etc., the starting speed (or velocity) is what determines the distance (or trajectory) a rider (or object in motion) is going to achieve when launching off of a drop. So speed is the correct word to use when talking about this.
An extra clarification for the downvoters- a rider's mass can be considered fixed when they're out riding (you're not gaining or losing much mass when eating/drinking/sweating) so the ONLY way to increase momentum is to... increase speed. Talk about speed, not momentum.
Post a Comment