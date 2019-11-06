Video: Hitting Jumps & Drops for the First Time - Full Enduro Episode 4

Nov 6, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


FULL ENDURO

EPISODE 4


Zoe heads to the Whistler Bike Park to join up with local coach and shredder Katrina Strand. Together they tackle two of the most intimidating skills in mountain biking--jumps and drops. Will Zoe push her fears aside and release her inner send? Watch and find out.

Presented by


Filmed & Edited by Will Binamé.


Posted In:
Katrina Strand


31 Comments

  • 9 0
 OMG, that was awesome. I should have watched that like years ago, it would have been a huge help for me...but, I must say, I do love the moment when you get closer to the drop and you realize d say to yourself " o God, I am gonna do that..." :-))) Waiting for the next episode. Cheers.
  • 1 0
 Rule of thumb: Don't go to new trails/bike parks and throttle all of the jumps on the first run. You have to check the course first to figure out size/scale and speed. Had a very skilled friend do that and flat bottomed what looked to be a big jump but wasn't. A couple of broken ribs and broken bike parts later, he was sitting in the rental while everyone else was out riding on the vacation.
  • 12 1
 Love the warning at the start of the video! Don't change!
  • 4 0
 Beat me to it... we're all just adults playing on kids toys in the woods.
  • 2 0
 First off thanks for the adding some diversity to the content! Its fun watching someone else learn and getting a break from the product end of the sport... -Please though, go easy on the music in the mix because its waaaay too loud at parts and often unnecessary while people are talking.
  • 4 0
 She did really well, sent the jump better than the instructor, good series but as another has said, can you just drop the music a bit as it’s a bit loud / distracting
  • 5 0
 Katrina Strand is a badass
  • 2 0
 She is a great teacher for sure. She communicates very well with confident voice and posture. No weird concepts, I am very, very impressed.
  • 1 0
 Something to be said of the important of setting your kids up with a plywood ramp as young as possible to establish those skills as early as possible. Very cool to see someone willing to learn and take those risk as a more mature rider. (no I am not calling out anything to do with age, but we all agree a 12 year old kid can bounce back like no one else lol) not to mention absolutely zero responsibility to worry about injury!
  • 1 0
 I get the whole thing about being in "the MTB environment," but when I was a kid I learned drop timing and speed from riding off of various curbs and grind boxes near my house. Little to no consequence and much learning. Also had lots of fun slamming the front brake and jumping over the bars on a grassy field.
Bike parks are great for improving, but you don't need to spend 60+ bucks on a lift ticket to learn the essentials.
  • 1 1
 I sort of don't get how/why people learning to do these things aren't wearing neck braces along with their FF helmet... wait: I don't get why we do this kind of stuff without neck braces. If I put one on my middle-school child, why am I not wearing one, too...?
  • 1 0
 OK, repeat after me: handle...
Oh, wait...
Momentum Smile

Kidding aside, a few slowmoes of both would have helped to spot potential differences.

And who picked that music ?!? Smile
  • 1 1
 The most helpful explanation of good jumping technique I've ever seen came from a link in the comments a few days ago...treating the jump like it's a trampoline. The harder your press yourself into the jump, the higher you go. Just like a trampoline. No pulling involved.
  • 3 0
 Safe to say this series has MOMENTUM
  • 2 0
 Dat brake bump knob grater behind the drop... your wrists and eye balls are like: "guess we'll die"
  • 1 2
 For real PB? I try to clarify something that she's saying that's WRONG and you delete the comment? I'll just put it back here.

"Love the vid! Would love to be out there working on my own skills.

Hey Katrina- just want to clarify something for you regarding the "momentum" idea vs "speed." In this context, what you're actually referring to is speed, not momentum. Momentum is speed x mass, so technically riders going the same speed into a drop have different momentum as they likely don't have exactly the same mass. In simple terms, not including friction of moving through the air, surface area of the rider, etc., the starting speed (or velocity) is what determines the distance (or trajectory) a rider (or object in motion) is going to achieve when launching off of a drop. So speed is the correct word to use when talking about this."

And an additional reply I added, also deleted-

"Try to clarify words being used to make things simpler and more accurate... get downvoted. LOL! Smh. An extra clarification- a rider's mass can be considered fixed when they're out riding (you're not gaining or losing much mass when eating/drinking/sweating) so the ONLY way to increase momentum is to... increase speed. Talk about speed, not momentum."
  • 1 0
 If you cant figure out a below threshold comment works lad you may want to hold up on giving people lectures... lol
  • 1 0
 Doh....that will teach me to comment prior to watching the video!
  • 1 0
 ditch the music,, so takes away from a great video
  • 3 1
 She needs wider bars
  • 1 0
 Instructor's jump demo scared me for a moment
  • 3 3
 Waiting for the "your bars are too wide" comments to flood in!
  • 1 0
 Well I WAS going to... Maybe my shoulders are just bad because those bars would be an injury waiting to happen for me. MX bike bars aren't that wide!
  • 2 5
 Just came for the comments.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



