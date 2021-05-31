Pinkbike.com
Video: Hitting Jumps & Getting Loose in New Zealand
May 31, 2021
Josh Birkenhake
Our journey starts in Christchurch at The Vale. We then make our way down south, stopping shortly in Wanaka. Quick skate park session to then continue on our travels to arrive in Queenstown.
Cheers to the High Low boys for giving us a place to stay! Enjoy!
Nils Heiniger
Boaz Hebblethwaite
Matt Begg
Tom Prier
Justin Russell
Daniel Cleland
Phil Mclean
Billy Meaclem
Phil
Josh Birkenhake
Vale Crew
D-Rock
Billy
Fellow mountain bikers
Boaz
and
Isaac
Phil
Billy
Beau Matthews
D-Rock
Matt Begg
Tom Prier
Billy Meaclem
Beau
Jonty Vink
Billy
Nils
Billy
Nils
Billy
D-Rock
Film Photos:
Tom Prier
Photos / Video:
@J Birkenhake
/
@HT Visuals
Videos
Riding Videos
2 Comments
2
0
gamonoso
(36 mins ago)
If I'm given to born again, please New Zealand this time.
[Reply]
1
0
sverreandre
(1 hours ago)
Those dirt jumps! Razor thin lips. Concrete?
[Reply]
