Video: Hitting Jumps & Getting Loose in New Zealand

May 31, 2021
by Josh Birkenhake  

Our journey starts in Christchurch at The Vale. We then make our way down south, stopping shortly in Wanaka. Quick skate park session to then continue on our travels to arrive in Queenstown.

Cheers to the High Low boys for giving us a place to stay! Enjoy!

at the vale
Nils Heiniger
at the vale
Boaz Hebblethwaite

Riding the vale
Matt Begg

at the vale
Tom Prier
at the vale
Justin Russell

Riding the vale
Daniel Cleland

Riding the vale
Phil Mclean
Riding the vale
Billy Meaclem



Phil

Josh Birkenhake
Vale Crew




D-Rock
Billy

Fellow mountain bikers Boaz and Isaac



Phil

Billy
Beau Matthews

D-Rock

Matt Begg

Tom Prier

Billy Meaclem

Beau

Jonty Vink
Billy

Nils

Billy
Nils


Billy
D-Rock


Film Photos: Tom Prier
Photos / Video: @J Birkenhake / @HT Visuals

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 If I'm given to born again, please New Zealand this time.
  • 1 0
 Those dirt jumps! Razor thin lips. Concrete?

