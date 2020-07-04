Video: Hitting Jumps with the Cascade Components Crew

The Bikes:

Jimmy's Santa Cruz Hightower

Rear Travel:

Shock:

Fork:

Dave's 29" Specialized Stumpjumper Evo

Rear Travel:

Shock:

Fork:

Erik's Transition Sentinel

Rear Travel:

Shock:

Fork:

With little to no racing happening this summer, the Cascade Components crew has been hitting a lot more freeride lines, spending most of their time riding Mainline at 27. A lot of the trails in that area were built back in the early 2000s when everyone was hiking their heavy freeride bike up to hit them. Looking back on that, it's wild to think how far bikes have come. Being able to get a 150 mm bike to feel fantastic over roots and rocks as well as big hits is more than a possibility these days. This is a quick look at some of what influences our link design and how we set them up on our bikes.This bike was built up with the goal of creating the perfect race bike for the PNW. Of course that's on hold for a little now. It was tested with a coil but switched back to the stock shock to avoid too much overlap with the Nomad. At 150/150 it has enough to absorb some decent sized impacts while still being plenty agile.150 mmRockShox Super Deluxe air 210x52.5, 1 volume spacer (all stock)150 mm Foxocchi Z1Dave likes turning anything into a tweakable jump so he rides a bike that's great for just that! There is enough mid-stroke support that the coil still feels poppy and it tracks well over things like roots.145 mmFox DHX2 210x50150 mm Fox 36 Performance EliteThis is the build that instantly resulted in getting 800% more pitted. Erik has had the prototype link on ever since a quick swap in the parking lot at 27 early in the spring. The geometry of this bike is on point and with kinematics to match there isn't much left to be desired.146 mmFox DPX2 Performance 205x57.5, 0.6 volume spacer (all stock)160 mm Fox 36 Performance Elite