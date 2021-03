Presented by Lezyne Join our local crew on the steep, and wild loamers of Mount Seymour!We link up with Geoff Gulevich, Scott Mackay, Brian Serneels, and Fraser Vaage for an insane ride, packed with loose moments and hilarious trail banter.Filmed by Graeme MeiklejohnProduced by Eric LawrenukMusic Provided by these rad local bands!"Weekend Slayer"Performed by: Bimscuff"Melting Witch"Performed by War Baby "Black Swan"Performed by War Baby