Video: Hitting the Gym with Nino Schurter - 'Fitter, Faster, Stronger' Episode 1

Mar 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesNino Schurter is back with more workouts for you to do at home or in your local gym. Intervals, balance, recovery, you name it, the World Champ give you tips for getting Fitter, Faster, and Stronger. Scott Sports


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Meanwhile I just ate a whole loaf of sourdough bread
  • 1 1
 Would be quite useful, if any gyms we actually open right now.

