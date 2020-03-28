Pinkbike.com
Video: Hitting the Gym with Nino Schurter - 'Fitter, Faster, Stronger' Episode 1
Mar 28, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Nino Schurter is back with more workouts for you to do at home or in your local gym. Intervals, balance, recovery, you name it, the World Champ give you tips for getting Fitter, Faster, and Stronger.
—
Scott Sports
Posted In:
Videos
Scott
Nino Schurter
Health and Fitness
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Sycip69er
(20 mins ago)
Meanwhile I just ate a whole loaf of sourdough bread
[Reply]
1
1
RMWB
(49 mins ago)
Would be quite useful, if any gyms we actually open right now.
[Reply]
