Video: The 50to01 Line is Even Bigger Now & Joey Gough Sends It

May 10, 2022
by missjoeygough  

Words: Joey Gough

I rode the 50to01 Revolution Bike Park when it was fairly new, some 5 years ago. Recently it's been revamped and revitalized, it's got even bigger and has the addition of a huge kicker. You don't see many kickers that big open to the public that's for sure!

Last week I headed there for the Project Evolve Women's day run by Becci Skelton, Vero Sandler and Sian Dillon. As it happened, the new 50to01 line had just re-opened a few days before and Vero had already been totally ripping up the entire line, with Natasha Bradley getting as the top section done already too. On the day of the event, Vero shared all her best tips for the line with me and Tash before we set about conquering it together.

It's a buzz hitting new jumps for the first time, but sharing the stoke with someone else makes it even better and as you can see, we had such a good time helping each other and riding together. That kicker is dreamy, I can't wait to go back and ride it again!

A big shout out to the girls for organising an amazing day, it was incredible to see so many women of all levels pushing their own limits. Things have changed so much in such a short space of time and it's awesome to see.

Photo Credit Sadie Aldridge
Photo Credit Sadie Aldridge
Joey Gough. Photos by Sadie Aldridge



Photo Credit Sadie Aldridge
Photo Credit Sadie Aldridge
Natasha Bradley. Photos by Sadie Aldridge


6 Comments

  • 7 0
 I'd like to ride like a woman
  • 5 0
 Well done Joey! That kickers huge.
  • 3 0
 Soo Good!!! Ripping Miss Joey!!
  • 2 0
 How do they sit down without balls this big?
  • 1 0
 her "balls" will not get in the way for many years to come.
  • 1 0
 Pure side note; but metal ramps and a country known for it's wet weather doesn't seem like the greatest combo.





