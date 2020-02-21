Video: Hollywood Stunts & X-Games Announcing with Cam McCaul in 'Candid Cameron - Vol. 1'

Feb 21, 2020
by Cam McCaul  


YO!!!! Ok, here's the start of a new series we're gonna do while I'm on trips. We're calling it "Candid Cameron" and this is Volume 1. Wherever I go, whatever I'm doing, I'll be bringing the DadCam, the iPhone, and the GoPro along for the ride and hitting the record button at sporadic intervals. The nonsense that those cameras capture will make up this series.

Here in Vol. 1, we head to Hollywood with Kyle Strait and Cam Zink to be stunt doubles for a mountain bike scene in the TNT action-drama "Animal Kingdom." Then we head to Aspen Colorado to do the on-site announcing for Winter Xgames. Enjoy and let me know if you'd like us to keep Candid Cameron rolling. We'll still be doing the usual riding Video Logs but these will keep the vids flowing while the schedule gets hectic.

Thanks for watching!!

Ok bye.

- Cam


CZ hittin stunt drop

We each got signed copies of the script

orange guy with perfect extension on his signature trick The Schwing

Dun dun dun du nu du


Posted In:
Videos Cam Mccaul Cam Zink Kyle Strait


Must Read This Week
Review: Six Months on Structure's Wild Looking Cycleworks SCW 1
91359 views
Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps
72889 views
First Ride: The New Ibis Ripmo V2 is Carbon AF
68485 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan's Devinci with Prototype Fox Suspension and Shimano Drivetrain
64980 views
The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...
58272 views
Intend Release "New Age" Suspension Line
47262 views
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
44381 views
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
37405 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008455
Mobile Version of Website