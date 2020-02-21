Video: Hollywood Stunts & X-Games Announcing with Cam McCaul in 'Candid Cameron - Vol. 1'

YO!!!! Ok, here's the start of a new series we're gonna do while I'm on trips. We're calling it "Candid Cameron" and this is Volume 1. Wherever I go, whatever I'm doing, I'll be bringing the DadCam, the iPhone, and the GoPro along for the ride and hitting the record button at sporadic intervals. The nonsense that those cameras capture will make up this series.Here in Vol. 1, we head to Hollywood with Kyle Strait and Cam Zink to be stunt doubles for a mountain bike scene in the TNT action-drama "Animal Kingdom." Then we head to Aspen Colorado to do the on-site announcing for Winter Xgames. Enjoy and let me know if you'd like us to keep Candid Cameron rolling. We'll still be doing the usual riding Video Logs but these will keep the vids flowing while the schedule gets hectic.Thanks for watching!!Ok bye.- Cam