Video: 'Home Away From Home' with Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Jan 16, 2023
by Kenda Tire  

Do you have a home away from home? A place that you love coming back to, where you find joy, and maybe even a few good trails? For Haz, that place is Queenstown. Born and raised in Australia, Haz spends most of the year traveling the globe, packing and unpacking bikes and suitcases, following competitions and freeride events. When the off-season starts, she has a few weeks to unwind and spend some time in New Zealand. This is 'Home Away From Home', with some of Haz's favorite riding spots.

bigquotesI wanted to show a place I’d love to consider home one day! I don’t feel like I’ve reached local level yet, but it’s definitely a place I can call a reset for myself between seasons. What’s special about Queenstown is the variety you can get out of a day of riding, which I tried to showcase in this project.Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Instagram:
Rider: Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Filming and editing: Blake Pickup

Posted In:
Videos Kenda Harriet Burbidge Smith


Must Read This Week
SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist
125367 views
[Updated - Jamie Edmondson Signs with Chili Racing Brigade] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
90923 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Co-Founder Rob Roskopp Appears to Have Left the Brand
74896 views
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
74358 views
Five Things We (Sometimes) Miss About Older Bikes
65681 views
Specialized Lays Off 8% of its Employees in "Organization Adjustment"
57276 views
Industry Digest: Specialized Buys $14.9M Office Building, Peloton Hit by $19M Penalty & More
38810 views
Burning Question: Why Do Some Bikes Have More Travel Up Front?
36993 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.151050
Mobile Version of Website