Video: 'Home Away From Home' with Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Do you have a home away from home? A place that you love coming back to, where you find joy, and maybe even a few good trails? For Haz, that place is Queenstown. Born and raised in Australia, Haz spends most of the year traveling the globe, packing and unpacking bikes and suitcases, following competitions and freeride events. When the off-season starts, she has a few weeks to unwind and spend some time in New Zealand. This is 'Home Away From Home', with some of Haz's favorite riding spots.
|I wanted to show a place I’d love to consider home one day! I don’t feel like I’ve reached local level yet, but it’s definitely a place I can call a reset for myself between seasons. What’s special about Queenstown is the variety you can get out of a day of riding, which I tried to showcase in this project.—Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Rider: Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Filming and editing: Blake Pickup
