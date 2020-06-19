Video: Home Grown Trails with EWS Racer Bex Baraona - Live To Ride Ep.3

Get Sneaky, Sour Patch and Corona Trail are the names of just a few of Bex’s creations hidden deep in the woods. As soon as lockdown was announced, Bex Baraona, Ibis Cycles
EWS racer packed her bags and moved in with friends Martha
and Chloe
of Gowaan Gals
. She’s been busy at work building a plethora of trails and posting regular entertaining content to YouTube.
Their longest trail timing in at 4 minutes in length, a fairly impressive feat around here. The trails are set on a backdrop of dark wet woodland but they offer the perfect mix of physicality and technicality for Bex’s training.
|The hill is 400m but that’s from the very top, but we don’t go down to sea level, most trails are 120m vertical and around 1km in length. The last two I’ve built were more training specific, a 10-minute sprint up a fire road dropping into a crazy gnarly trail cross-eyed, good training for the EWS. Sometimes I don’t plan the trail I just start digging, turn by turn feature by feature and see what the lands got...— Bex Baraona
One of the gems in Bex’s collection was this neat little bridge they’d built, hidden in the depths you’d think you were in New Zealand from the photos. From spending just a couple of days hanging out with Bex she was constantly fixing up bits of trail whether it be drainage or blocking off strava lines.
A big part of Bex’s life is Gowaan Gals
, a not for profit organisation she set up with good friend Martha Gill, each year they do an annual event and they’re hoping it will happen this year.
|There’s no race result that comes close to how proud I feel about Gowaan, that probably sounds pretty deep but honestly we’ve set up a little company that essentially is getting other people riding bikes. Because we’re both women it gets people thinking “oh I can do that too” Sometimes I get more of a kick out of seeing people progress in a ride than riding myself. We’re hoping the timing of the festival will be perfect but we will just have to see what happens.— Bex Baraona
Non the less through their YouTube
they’re still helping people to better their skills and get riding with how-to videos and rather fun videos like this Girls Around The World video.
With this unusual pause in racing the downtime seems to have been good for Bex, she was very open about enjoying her time at home and feels that when she does go back to racing she will be the fittest she’s ever been.
|Racing can be stressful at times, there’s definitely points last year like when I broke my ribs where I wanted to throw the towel in. This for me has been a perfect little break which everyones had to take. I’m excited to go back racing because I know when I’m happy and content being a bit more relaxed about it and less uptight about my training, it definitely brings out a stronger Bex.— Bex Baraona
For more from Live To Ride
please subscribe
, there’s weekly videos and next week we’re taking a look at how Madison Saracen
downhill racer Matt Walker
is using his summer at home to train and get stronger than ever.
Rider: Bex Baraona
Filmer: Nico Turner
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: Ibis Cycles
3 Comments
Post a Comment