Video: Home Grown Trails with EWS Racer Bex Baraona - Live To Ride Ep.3

Jun 19, 2020
by Nico Turner  

Get Sneaky, Sour Patch and Corona Trail are the names of just a few of Bex’s creations hidden deep in the woods. As soon as lockdown was announced, Bex Baraona, Ibis Cycles EWS racer packed her bags and moved in with friends Martha and Chloe of Gowaan Gals. She’s been busy at work building a plethora of trails and posting regular entertaining content to YouTube.

Their longest trail timing in at 4 minutes in length, a fairly impressive feat around here. The trails are set on a backdrop of dark wet woodland but they offer the perfect mix of physicality and technicality for Bex’s training.

Photo by Kieran Kenney
Photo by Kieran Kenney

bigquotesThe hill is 400m but that’s from the very top, but we don’t go down to sea level, most trails are 120m vertical and around 1km in length. The last two I’ve built were more training specific, a 10-minute sprint up a fire road dropping into a crazy gnarly trail cross-eyed, good training for the EWS. Sometimes I don’t plan the trail I just start digging, turn by turn feature by feature and see what the lands got... Bex Baraona

Photo by Kieran Kenney

One of the gems in Bex’s collection was this neat little bridge they’d built, hidden in the depths you’d think you were in New Zealand from the photos. From spending just a couple of days hanging out with Bex she was constantly fixing up bits of trail whether it be drainage or blocking off strava lines.

The Bridge

Photo by Kieran Kenney

A big part of Bex’s life is Gowaan Gals, a not for profit organisation she set up with good friend Martha Gill, each year they do an annual event and they’re hoping it will happen this year.

bigquotesThere’s no race result that comes close to how proud I feel about Gowaan, that probably sounds pretty deep but honestly we’ve set up a little company that essentially is getting other people riding bikes. Because we’re both women it gets people thinking “oh I can do that too” Sometimes I get more of a kick out of seeing people progress in a ride than riding myself. We’re hoping the timing of the festival will be perfect but we will just have to see what happens. Bex Baraona

Non the less through their YouTube they’re still helping people to better their skills and get riding with how-to videos and rather fun videos like this Girls Around The World video.


With this unusual pause in racing the downtime seems to have been good for Bex, she was very open about enjoying her time at home and feels that when she does go back to racing she will be the fittest she’s ever been.

bigquotesRacing can be stressful at times, there’s definitely points last year like when I broke my ribs where I wanted to throw the towel in. This for me has been a perfect little break which everyones had to take. I’m excited to go back racing because I know when I’m happy and content being a bit more relaxed about it and less uptight about my training, it definitely brings out a stronger Bex. Bex Baraona

Photo by Kieran Kenney

For more from Live To Ride please subscribe, there’s weekly videos and next week we’re taking a look at how Madison Saracen downhill racer Matt Walker is using his summer at home to train and get stronger than ever.

Photo by Kieran Kenney

Rider: Bex Baraona
Filmer: Nico Turner
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: Ibis Cycles

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Bex is a great ambassador for the sport and is also as funny as f**k to watch. My dad D.I.Y. senses though are going off wildly when I look at that untreated softwood selection for the northshore. It might make it to mid winter then it's worm food.
  • 1 0
 It is great to see her maintaining trails and giving back - these actions need reinforcing as there are never enough volunteers for dig days and most bikers think trail pixies take care of everything.
  • 1 0
 Flying Bex! Very much enjoyed that

