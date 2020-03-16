Video: Home in the Surrey Hills with Brendan Fairclough in 'Between the Races'

Mar 16, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesJoin Monster Energy as we delve into the lives of the fastest DH racers on the planet. Over an 8-part series, we follow our elite athletes to their hometowns and find out what goes on outside of the race tape. From Australia to North America and Europe, we travelled the globe to get behind-the-scenes, unfiltered access to the greatest in the game.

We step outside of the pits and into the living rooms, home tracks and private lives of the professional racers to understand what it takes to make it on the World Cup. In a sport where time is everything, we slow it down to understand what makes these racers tick.

Episode 7 takes us to the Surrey Hills to have some time off with Brendan Fairclough ‘Brendog’. The British racer does it all… races in World Cups, rides Fest Series and releases legendary video parts like ‘Deathgrip’ and ‘A Dog’s Life.’ Behind the scenes, Brendog has one of the most chilled attitudes in the game and has more fun on his bike than anyone else. Get to know Brendog a little better Between The Races.

Episode 8 will revisit where it all began as we revisit when Amaury Pierron was preparing for the 2019 race season in the first-ever episode of BTR last year.

Between the Races is an 8-part series premiering on Monster Energy YouTube and followed by a longer movie to be released just before the start of the 2020 DH World Cup season.Monster Energy


Posted In:
Videos Monster Energy Brendan Fairclough


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 For a flat country with rubbish tracks we do okay at producing DH racers ay
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure it's mostly about tea and beer.
  • 1 0
 love this guy genuinely love such a star and so humble
  • 1 1
 How's this between the races? Don't we have to have races first?
  • 2 0
 2019 and 2021?
  • 1 0
 So sick

