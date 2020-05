Lockdown life is starting to get me down. Things are going pear shaped, think I might be going mad hahaha. Riding off the roof and now over my house on my bike!!! Welcome to Ep1 of home Rampage. Going to try and do a few of these for you guys but am going to need your help! Super hard to think of original stuff so going to need your thoughts. Let me know what you want to see in the next episode? — Brendan Fairclough