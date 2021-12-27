close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Home Sweet Home with Loose Riders' Honza Faistaver

Dec 27, 2021
by loose riders  


bigquotesAfter being in Canada for almost a year and half, it was time to get back home to see how things are going over there. So I packed my stuff and headed east. This video pretty much sums up my five weeks vacay back in Czech Republic - hanging out with my friends, drinking beers and riding bikes…what else you need, right?

Cheers for some laughs and good times! Hope to see every one of you again soon!Honza Faistaver


Follow Loose Riders on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Loose Riders is Rider Owned/ Rider operated.

Check out our website and find out what Loose Riders is all about.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Loose Riders


Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
82356 views
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
76555 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
56052 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
49772 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
47646 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
43609 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
42139 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
41985 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007013
Mobile Version of Website