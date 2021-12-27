Video: Home Sweet Home with Loose Riders' Honza Faistaver

After being in Canada for almost a year and half, it was time to get back home to see how things are going over there. So I packed my stuff and headed east. This video pretty much sums up my five weeks vacay back in Czech Republic - hanging out with my friends, drinking beers and riding bikes…what else you need, right?



Cheers for some laughs and good times! Hope to see every one of you again soon! — Honza Faistaver