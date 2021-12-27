Video: Home Sweet Home with Loose Riders' Honza Faistaver

|After being in Canada for almost a year and half, it was time to get back home to see how things are going over there. So I packed my stuff and headed east. This video pretty much sums up my five weeks vacay back in Czech Republic - hanging out with my friends, drinking beers and riding bikes…what else you need, right?
Cheers for some laughs and good times! Hope to see every one of you again soon!—Honza Faistaver
