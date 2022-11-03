Video: Flat Pedal Corners with Joe Smith in 'Home to Roost'

And last but not least for the '22 Home to Roost season, it's the man, the myth, Joe Smith.
Hailing from Caersws in mid-wales (or so Rob Warner thinks anyway!), Joe is a real dark horse. #2
at Hardline, years of Factory Team experience, a World Cup DH career already in the bag, flat pedals for life... but also a family man, a guy that stays clear of the noise of the pro-race scene and one of the coolest, quietest and most calculating people on the circuit.
Ladies and gents, boys and girls, our grand finale Home to Roost of 2022 - Joe Smith, filmed by Mr Tom Caldwell himself.
And in case you missed any of our Home To Roost Episodes from this year:
