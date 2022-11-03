Video: Flat Pedal Corners with Joe Smith in 'Home to Roost'

Nov 3, 2022
by Juice Lubes  


And last but not least for the '22 Home to Roost season, it's the man, the myth, Joe Smith.

Hailing from Caersws in mid-wales (or so Rob Warner thinks anyway!), Joe is a real dark horse. #2 at Hardline, years of Factory Team experience, a World Cup DH career already in the bag, flat pedals for life... but also a family man, a guy that stays clear of the noise of the pro-race scene and one of the coolest, quietest and most calculating people on the circuit.

Ladies and gents, boys and girls, our grand finale Home to Roost of 2022 - Joe Smith, filmed by Mr Tom Caldwell himself.

You can learn more about Juice Lubes at http://juicelubes.co.uk.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Man, how do these guys roost like that? Is he using the brakes to start the skid or just laying it over hard and using the momentum?
  • 1 0
 it's CGI for sure





