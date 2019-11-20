Video: Home Turf in Southern Washington on the Transition Bikes Company Trip

Nov 20, 2019
by Transition Bikes  
Company Trip to the Gifford Pinchot

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 117    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The annual 'Transition company trip'. A tradition that began as a way for all of us to be together enjoying what we love most, riding bikes. Every year we close the headquarters and head out to a new location for a couple days. So far we have explored across British Columbia, from Cumberland to Retallack, so it was time to stay on home turf this year.

Under the guiding services of Trans-Cascadia Excursions, we headed into the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in southern Washington to ride the trails more famously known from the Trans-Cascadia backcountry race. Our base camp was right in the Mt. St Helens blast zone, where there are no fancy accommodations, wifi, cell service, or any amenities other than the forest and the bubbling creek beside camp, which is just the way we like it.

Our camp chef Kevin Menard, kept our energy levels high with Ahi Tuna burgers, protein pancakes, and lots of bacon, while Nick Gibson (TC excursion owner) kept our fire pit at a solid 11 through the night. Each day brought big climbs and even bigger views, with long ridge line descents and what many described as the best trail they had ever ridden. While it's hard to come back to reality after a trip like this, being able to do these things is important to who we are. #riderowned

Posted In:
Videos Transition


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
483902 views
Review: Shimano's XT 12-Speed Drivetrain is Smart Money
92522 views
Field Test: 2020 Pole Stamina 140 - The Fastest Trail Bike*
91138 views
Field Test: 2020 Orbea Occam - The Most Trail Bike Trail Bike
63174 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
46588 views
Continental Announces its Departure from the E-MTB Motor Market
44586 views
Field Test: 2020 Intense Primer S - Mixed Wheel Corner Carver
40494 views
Video: Friday Fails #92
37193 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Can't wait to see what the PBR is hiding...
  • 1 0
 A true #partyinthewoods

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010595
Mobile Version of Website