Video: Hometown Hero Marcelo Gutierrez's Winning Run at Manizales Urban Downhill

Watch Marcelo Gutierrez tear up the streets of his hometown in the latest stop of the City Downhill World Tour in Manizales, Colombia.
Marcelo has historically been unbeatable on these streets and it's actually his second victory of the year in the city as he also won the preliminary EWS stage here before the race moved into the dense jungles. It's clear he's a firm fan favourite as well as the reaction he receives is deafening.
Marcelo won with a race time of 1:58.31 with Camilo Sanchez finishing second and Madison Saracen's Alex Marin third.
A full replay is available in Spanish, here
, start watching at around 1:25 for Marcelo's run.
