VIDEOS

Video: Idaho's Trails Look Awesome in 'Hometown'

Jul 4, 2018
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: Hometown- The TURQ LTD Edition Series

by deityusa
Views: 428    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


To celebrate the launch of the new TURQ Limited Edition Series, the crew at Deity venture into their backyard of Idaho to explore some of the trails that make the state a growing top tier riding destination.

With Taylor Reed from Reed Cycles and his TURQ equipped Yeti in tow, get a glimpse at just a few reasons why Idaho is becoming one of the fastest growing states in the country in the latest Deity production, "Hometown".

Filmed / Edited: Stephen Graham

MENTIONS: @deityusa


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz Bronson
85307 views
Must Watch: Precision Drone Piloting Makes Riding Look Unbelievable
83235 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
53662 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010
50015 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
45926 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
38926 views
Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
36012 views
Bike Check: Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Instinct - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
35560 views

9 Comments

  • + 3
 Idaho is full but I hear North Dakota is nice.
  • + 1
 Meh?!
  • + 2
 Idaho is horrible. Nothing to do here. No one else move here.
  • + 1
 Taylor is fast. And Reed Cycles is awesome!
  • + 1
 Skip Idaho and head to Montana.
  • + 1
 Tay tay! I know him! @reed1
  • + 1
 MT for the win.
  • + 1
 Love the sunset
  • + 1
 Idaho IS awesome.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026407
Mobile Version of Website