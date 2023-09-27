Watch
Video: Hometown Shredding with Graham Agassiz
Sep 27, 2023
by
YT Industries
4 Comments
Words: YT Industries
Graham Agassiz shows us his definition of
#goodtimes
in Kamloops, BC. Taking his custom built Capra on a tour of the trails where he made his name. If you love big hits, steeze and OG freeride lines... you're in the right place.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
YT Industries
Graham Agassiz
Author Info:
YTIndustries
Member since Jan 8, 2014
90 articles
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
BiNARYBiKE
(26 mins ago)
Always stoked to see this guy getting after it. Seems like it’s been a while.
[Reply]
1
0
robito
(1 mins ago)
I thought he was on Evil for some reason. Dudes mastered the bike/outdoor life for sure.
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(39 mins ago)
Ssooo CCOORREE!! All kidding aside, that was a pretty sweet little vid.
[Reply]
1
0
yetibomb
(5 mins ago)
Best video of 2023!
[Reply]
