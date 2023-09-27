Video: Hometown Shredding with Graham Agassiz

Sep 27, 2023
by YT Industries  

Words: YT Industries

Graham Agassiz shows us his definition of #goodtimes in Kamloops, BC. Taking his custom built Capra on a tour of the trails where he made his name. If you love big hits, steeze and OG freeride lines... you're in the right place.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos YT Industries Graham Agassiz


Author Info:
YTIndustries avatar

Member since Jan 8, 2014
90 articles
4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Always stoked to see this guy getting after it. Seems like it’s been a while.
  • 1 0
 I thought he was on Evil for some reason. Dudes mastered the bike/outdoor life for sure.
  • 1 0
 Ssooo CCOORREE!! All kidding aside, that was a pretty sweet little vid.
  • 1 0
 Best video of 2023!





