Video: 'Honestly, It Elevated the Sport' - Aaron Gwin Discusses his Impact on World Cup Racing

Nov 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Gypsy Tales is a motocross podcast hosted by Jase MacAlpine but it has also hosted mountain bikers in the past including Sam Hill, Dean Lucas and now Aaron Gwin.

With nearly 4 hours of discussion on tape, there was guaranteed to be some great insight and Jase has published the above highlight on his YouTube. In it, Gwin talks about breaking into the sport, what advantages he had from his moto and BMX background and how his moto-inspired training program helped to raise the level of downhill racing.

Tune in to the full podcast for some more great insight into Gwin's process and story. Our highlights were the discussions on why Gwin thinks he was sometimes perceived negatively early in his career (2:45), how he learned to deal with the pressure of winning (3:10), how he sees the future of his career (3:38 ) and that Val di Sole run in 2012 (3:45)

Liston to the full podcast on iTunes or Spotify

Posted In:
Podcasts Aaron Gwin


25 Comments

  • 14 0
 How would an athlete know how hard everyone else is training to be able to make a fair comparison?
  • 3 0
 My thought was that probably the Atherton had a similar level of commitment to their prep at the time. Maybe other guys did too, but the Atherton were quite communicative on the topic.
I guess Gwin being in their with the others, he knew a bit what others were doing. But as it was probably not very cool to be serious about racing, I wouldn’t be surprised if many were hiding it.
  • 7 0
 Thats a fair question. But I think most people would agree that the level has risen across the board since his domination in the 2010's. I think its a pretty fair assessment on his part to think that he had a leg up and that his leg up may have been his training. Everyone else, including the new generation of riders, stepped up in the following years. Sure injuries and age are definitely a partial cause of his decline but everyone else is also that much faster these days.
  • 2 0
 By winning everything and communicating with other athletes and people within the race community / industry.
  • 1 0
 @wilsonians: I have to agree. It seems pretty on-trend to hate Gwin these days and maybe some aspects of his demeanor egg that on. But the fact remains the guy raised the bar in the sport and it has clearly leveled up since.
Other World Cup racers have been quoted saying Gwin 'took the fun out of the sport' because they no longer could party all week and keep up with the new pace. I think everyone knew he brought a new level of professionalism with him when he came over.
We can still see that impact today in terms of the guys that have the raw speed to be as fast of the top 5 but don't have the fitness or enough experience with the level of pressure to be able to do that for a full run - run after run.
ex. I'm sure Brendog can keep up with Bruni on most any section of trail. But doing it all run/every run - all season long is another thing all together.
  • 4 0
 The title of this article feels like it pushing to put Gwin into douche terriority but even in this edited clip he seems pretty balanced in terms of his appraise of himself. He's not got the wins lately but he's a focused guy and even if he hasn't been shining of late think he's far from done.
  • 7 0
 something something bmx background
  • 3 0
 What's the origin story of that meme?
  • 5 0
 @Arierep: one of the PB academy contestants has a bmx background. Her bmx background may be giving her an edge over the competition that doesn’t have a bmx background. Time will tell if her bmx background can help her gain some time back from her non-bmx background having competitors.
  • 1 0
 @Arierep: PB Academy season 2
  • 1 0
 he's a bit pretentious, but 5 WC under his belt, I guess there is some truth. However, the true DH legend for me is always gonna be Peaty. He took racing and partying very serious and made the sport more of a culture vs. the red bull TV sack of mainstream shit it is today.
  • 10 8
 Aaron nowin
  • 2 0
 Dude has 20 wins. If he never gets another win, he's still 2rd for all time wins.
  • 2 1
 Maybe go on the Tomac training program again.
  • 13 14
 English speaking people really should reflect on the use of the word "Gypsy".
  • 4 3
 @gu1do I completely get your sentiment as I worked with I guy from the Czech Republic and now understand how it is used as a very derogatory insult. Let's get some proper education across the pond so there's context for those that don't understand it.
  • 8 1
 I work with Roma Gypsy people who call themselves precisely that. In fact we are currently funding a project with them called Roma Gypsy Heritage. Rather than getting offended on behalf of people, maybe we should listen to what they want to be called. It may be an insult in some places, but in others it clearly isn't, and the origins of the word certainly aren't.
  • 3 1
 @lifeofloon: Please educate us, as the Gypsy community in the UK are ok with it.. IE Tyson Fury..
  • 2 2
 @ompete: Exactly. If the word is an insult that's news to me, and any Gypsy people I've spoken to! There are plenty of actually derogatory terms out there without pretending that other words are.
  • 2 0
 @rbeach: probably because in Germany you have a association for that and those people are exactly this group. They kinda don't like it. Maybe different languages and different cultures are just different. Who have thought that?
  • 1 0
 @rbeach: I think it is used as an insult sometimes- terms like 'gyppos' and 'pikeys' used in the same manner.

I am with you that Gypsy people are happy to be called gypsies though - the only other term I have heard used is travellers - but its upto them what they prefer, not me / us.

I think sometimes we need to be less offended on the behalf of others, unless a term is being used obviously to insult of course.
  • 5 0
 @redrook: I think it's something different, if the people themselves call themselves whatever they want to call themselves. The point here is: "themselves".
But this does not give the right to anyone else outside to call them the same, in regard of what cultural past is connected with this.
Other example:
Coloured people calling themselves N****. No one in their right mind, that is not also born with a coloured skin, would have the idea to call them the same, or would even have the right to call them the same.

But please correct me if I am on a wrong path, here.
  • 1 0
 @Morrrice: Do you have a preferential term to use do describe people who I would consider as being 'gypsies'?

Do you know if they would find that a preferential term?

The N word example isnt fair to use in this sense I dont think - but again you would need to ask people involved what they think but in the UK we have a programme called 'big fat gypsy wedding' - everyone seems happy with that, you wouldnt dream of a 'big fat N word wedding' though - totally different, at least in the UK
  • 8 8
 Aaron who?
  • 4 4
 Humble Aaron AKA The Modest

Post a Comment



