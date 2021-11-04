Video: 'Honestly, It Elevated the Sport' - Aaron Gwin Discusses his Impact on World Cup Racing

Gypsy Tales is a motocross podcast hosted by Jase MacAlpine but it has also hosted mountain bikers in the past including Sam Hill
, Dean Lucas
and now Aaron Gwin.
With nearly 4 hours of discussion on tape, there was guaranteed to be some great insight and Jase has published the above highlight on his YouTube. In it, Gwin talks about breaking into the sport, what advantages he had from his moto and BMX background and how his moto-inspired training program helped to raise the level of downhill racing.
Tune in to the full podcast for some more great insight into Gwin's process and story. Our highlights were the discussions on why Gwin thinks he was sometimes perceived negatively early in his career (2:45), how he learned to deal with the pressure of winning (3:10), how he sees the future of his career (3:38 ) and that Val di Sole run in 2012
(3:45)
Liston to the full podcast on iTunes
or Spotify
25 Comments
I guess Gwin being in their with the others, he knew a bit what others were doing. But as it was probably not very cool to be serious about racing, I wouldn’t be surprised if many were hiding it.
Other World Cup racers have been quoted saying Gwin 'took the fun out of the sport' because they no longer could party all week and keep up with the new pace. I think everyone knew he brought a new level of professionalism with him when he came over.
We can still see that impact today in terms of the guys that have the raw speed to be as fast of the top 5 but don't have the fitness or enough experience with the level of pressure to be able to do that for a full run - run after run.
ex. I'm sure Brendog can keep up with Bruni on most any section of trail. But doing it all run/every run - all season long is another thing all together.
