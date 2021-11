Video: 'Honestly, It Elevated the Sport' - Aaron Gwin Discusses his Impact on World Cup Racing

Gypsy Tales is a motocross podcast hosted by Jase MacAlpine but it has also hosted mountain bikers in the past including Sam Hill Dean Lucas and now Aaron Gwin.With nearly 4 hours of discussion on tape, there was guaranteed to be some great insight and Jase has published the above highlight on his YouTube. In it, Gwin talks about breaking into the sport, what advantages he had from his moto and BMX background and how his moto-inspired training program helped to raise the level of downhill racing.Tune in to the full podcast for some more great insight into Gwin's process and story. Our highlights were the discussions on why Gwin thinks he was sometimes perceived negatively early in his career (2:45), how he learned to deal with the pressure of winning (3:10), how he sees the future of his career (3:38 ) and Val di Sole run in 2012 (3:45)Liston to the full podcast on iTunes or Spotify