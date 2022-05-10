Video: Honk If You Freeride - Casey Brown's New Female-Led Freeride Series

May 10, 2022
by Mons Royale  


#Honkifyoufreeride is now LIVE.

Crashes, flips, and whips… follow Casey and a group of rad women as they road-trip from BC, Canada to Virgin, Utah for Red Bull Formation. They’ve captured all the action along the road… riding, stoke, crashes and huge progression.

‘I gotta get biking now’







Athletes include:

Casey Brown
Robin Goomes
Haznationbikes
Martha Gill
Lucy Van Eesteran
Cami Nogueira
Brett Rheeder

#Honkifyoufreeride

Mons Royale is stoked to support our Athletes Casey Brown and Robin Goomes on their road to Formation 2022. Read more about the journey here here

Videos Mons Royale Brett Rheeder Camila Nogueira Casey Brown Harriet Burbidge Smith Lucy Van Eesteren Martha Gill Robin Goomes #PBWMN


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 It's awesome to see all the women specific content. I'll be doing a podcast on The Segment soon with Dusty Betty about the topic fairly soon. Keep at it ladies!
  • 1 0
 Gowwannnn!!





