Video: Kasi Schmidt Explores Endless Tracks in 'At Home With Kasi'

Jan 17, 2023
by SCOR  
Get ready for an epic adventure as Freiburg native Kasi Schmidt takes the SCOR family on a tour of his hometown trails.

Four days, three riders, two countries, and as many trails as possible. Let’s go!


The tour kicks off with a bang as Ludo May turns up late and Kasi hits new caffeine highs before getting an e-bike tow to the trails.


The highs keep coming as the crew moves from roasted coffee to roosting through the trails, but the fun comes to a halt when Ludo's kebab craving hits critical.


A couple of kebabs later, the crew moves on to the Black Forest where they find plenty of tasty tracks to play on.


After a day of skids and wheelies, it's time to board the party bus and head for France.
Wait, France? That’s right.

Stay tuned to find out why.

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I know some people complain about these new BMC frames collecting mud, and maybe its a real issue, but man those frames look good. One of the best looking bikes out there.
  • 1 0
 Freiburg is one of my favourite places to ride; a great spot for riding, a super nice city, and a friendly community....
Biosk makes great soups though...
  • 1 0
 Whoop Whoop Casi du Rakete





