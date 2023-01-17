Video: Kasi Schmidt Explores Endless Tracks in 'At Home With Kasi'

Get ready for an epic adventure as Freiburg native Kasi Schmidt takes the SCOR family on a tour of his hometown trails.Four days, three riders, two countries, and as many trails as possible. Let’s go!The tour kicks off with a bang as Ludo May turns up late and Kasi hits new caffeine highs before getting an e-bike tow to the trails.The highs keep coming as the crew moves from roasted coffee to roosting through the trails, but the fun comes to a halt when Ludo's kebab craving hits critical.A couple of kebabs later, the crew moves on to the Black Forest where they find plenty of tasty tracks to play on.After a day of skids and wheelies, it's time to board the party bus and head for France.Wait, France? That’s right.Stay tuned to find out why.