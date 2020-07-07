Video: How a $12 Million NZD, 40 Mile MTB Trail Came to Life

Jul 7, 2020
by tomwtrails  

A brand new 40-mile MTB trail has just been completed after a 3-year effort to push it through the virgin wilderness. This video chronicles how it was built and how the money got spent.

Posted In:
Videos Trail Advocacy


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
79637 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
63074 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
58220 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
54713 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
48058 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
40935 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
37203 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
34745 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I could watch a whole video series of this. Working in those conditions is tough enough, not having a hot shower at home to look forwards to is just brutal. Those guys are cut from a different cloth.
  • 1 0
 Damn! I gotta do that track!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008436
Mobile Version of Website