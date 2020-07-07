Pinkbike.com
Video: How a $12 Million NZD, 40 Mile MTB Trail Came to Life
Jul 7, 2020
by
tomwtrails
A brand new 40-mile MTB trail has just been completed after a 3-year effort to push it through the virgin wilderness. This video chronicles how it was built and how the money got spent.
Videos
Trail Advocacy
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
PhilKmetz
(1 mins ago)
I could watch a whole video series of this. Working in those conditions is tough enough, not having a hot shower at home to look forwards to is just brutal. Those guys are cut from a different cloth.
[Reply]
1
0
OKdeeboy
(3 mins ago)
Damn! I gotta do that track!
[Reply]
