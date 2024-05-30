Powered by Outside

Video: How Bad Can A 20 Year Old DH Bike Actually Be? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 26

May 30, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. In today's show we chat about the gnarliest course ever at Red Bull Hardline before Henry takes us into a DH bike edition of 2 Min of Tech. Then we learn more about the Iron Horse Sunday from 2007 that was seen shredding in Whistler Bike Park and let you know about the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode.

0:17 - Latest News
6:24 - 2 Min of Tech
10:06 - Pinkbike Podcast Reacp
11:41 - Rate Readers' Rides


Let us know what you think of the classic Iron Horse Sunday from 2007 that Brian was riding. If you want to see your bike featured, make sure to use #pbreaderrides in your social posts!

58 Comments
  • 14 0
 Can we take a moment to recognize how insanely sick it is that Brook broke his back just a couple years ago and is sending the biggest shi7 on the planet? Go bulldog!
  • 3 0
 Him and Gee are animals
  • 15 7
 2024 Hardline testing is an example of why the public shouldn't see the testing phase. The big crash in Taz at testing wasn't broadcast for a reason. The new gap had exposure, but was 20ft shorter than the 2 jumps below it. Was the gap a good idea... Probably not as it had no B line. Will it be in for next year... You can bet it is. The lip has already been sorted so it's probably pretty chill now for riders at that level. Let's see how folk feel in 2025 when the suprise of a Hardline new feature has sunk in and it's passed the testing phase and ready for the public to see.
  • 10 7
 Bollocks. OK, so what if we hadn't seen the video and instead, we got a post-mortem news article headline:

"Jim Munro dies testing new canyon gap feature at Hard-line - Event Cancelled"

How does not seeing it make it any better?

The point is the way that feature was being guinea pigged was stupid and unnecessarily risky. The safety features like netting, padding and whatever should be the strongest the first time it is tried while you work it out and refine it, only reducing the safety stuff once the risk has been well understood and properly controlled or mitigated.
  • 7 7
 @Ktr0n: it will be in next year, folk just don't need to see testing, your response is exactly why they don't need to see it.
Jim Munro didn't die, you have made that up. He bailed due to the take off not being right which BK called out before Jim hit it. The problem was that once 2 riders said it wasn't right it should have been shut and changed then. And the video not published so that folk didn't get all emotional about an unfinished feature.
  • 3 1
 That was my thoughts too! It was too much pressure from the outside for them to keep the jump in the show. They should have test it and make it work before it goes live..
  • 3 2
 Why the hell would there be a B line? Lmfao

If you can’t ride the features, get out please.
  • 9 2
 All the riders know the danger of the track better than any one of us couch commenters. And this includes bike industry employees. If they want to send it on some extreme gap, let them do it. And if it is too much for someone to handle watching it, than don't watch it. It is called Hardline for a reason and if anyone in the world can ride this stuff, it is these riders. They know the risks and are adults and can make the decision on whether it is too much or not. Rampage has had the same type of gap more than once except dirt run in and run out instead of wood.
  • 3 7
flag bendrew (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 For me, watching hardline has always been about seeing people get rowdy on big TECHNICAL hits. A buffed drop onto a 30 foot wide ramp to ramp jump seems VERY out of place in the event in my opinion.
  • 2 0
 @bendrew: so you didn't like or agree with the metal kicker or the road gap that's been in for years now on Hardline?
Would you take the road gap down and have them ride down the rock face and across the road instead?
  • 2 0
 Well said and I agree.
  • 8 2
 Intens is also linkage driven 4 bar... It is a high pivot horst link with two sets of links to actuate the shock. In a way it is very simmilar to knolly. True six bars are bikes like Atherton DH and Commencal.
  • 1 2
 Intense last the M-1 frame as a 6 link, similar to the current Demo but with a higher pivot, idler, and higher bottom bracket.

intensecycles.com/products/m1-frame
  • 1 0
 *lists (stupid autocorrect)
  • 2 2
 @o1inc: It is a 6 link in a same way Knolly is, and Knolly acording to Hennry is not a 6 link. I am just going by his deffinition. Faux six bar is probably the best way to describe this linkage actuated 4 bars.
  • 1 2
 You may have missed the long link hidden in the seat tube area that pivots on the bolt going through the down tube in front of the bottom bracket making it a 6 bar.
  • 6 1
 @nohairnoair: It is not even hard to understand but some people just don't want to understand it.
Intense is a horst link bike.You have a lower link (chainstay) and upper link (that black one that connects seatstay and mainframe), that control the path of seatstay on which the axle is mounted. This controls antirise, antisquat and axle path.
Then you have a set of two links connected to each other . One is connected to mainframe and one is connected to the pivot between seatstay and upper black link. Those two are there only to control the leverage ratio. They have no effect on what are the main two links are doing. You can change them all you want and all you will change is the leverage ratio.
Then you have bikes like commencal dh bike (a true 6 bar), which is kinda too hard to explain verbally, but basically change any single link on that bike and all the values (antisqat, antirise and leverage ratio) will change.

It is like comparing linkage driven single pivot to horst link.
  • 3 0
 @malca: It does seem like willful ignorance sometimes. No one argues that an Evil is a 4 bar because four links drive the shock - its a linkage driven single pivot because the wheel is constrained to the frame by a single pivot. By ancient convention and common sense, the wheel to frame relationship is the key definition - it's most of the kinematic equation, regardless of how you choose to drive the shock.

I have a Knolly, it's neat, I really like it, but it's just a fancy four bar. I would actually like to see comparisons of leverage curves between traditional four bars (Stumpy, RAAW, etc) and linkage driven (knolly, Enduro, Intense), see just how much change the extra complexity is buying you, at least on paper.
  • 1 0
 This. Ditto for the Specialized Demo and Enduro. Also odd to use the Frameworks DH as an example of a bike that would be challenged to tune the flex of the rear. That 4-bar rocker layout with a very stiff rocker preserves shock alignment really well and leaves those nice long seat and chainstays tons of room to flex if the designers choose so. I do believe Henry is feeling lots of differences across these test bikes, but I don't think its for the reasons he states.
  • 1 0
 @nohairnoair: Unless my eyes are deceiving me the long link only drives the shock . The back end is a 4 bar with Horst link which drives the combination of 2 links (the long one and the one attached to the shock)which drive the shock. In fairness Intense refers to the bike as a 6 link so they aren't telling lies.
Whatever they want to call it I love it and if they wanted to make aluminium Tracers I'd be first on the list for one!
  • 1 0
 @graemebudd: I am not dissing Intense, I am dissing @henryquinney for saying Intense is a six bar and Knolly is not, while they actually coudn't have more simmilar layout.
  • 2 1
 The Intense is bassically a high pivot Spesh Demo, or Canyon Sender. Nothing wrong with it to be honest. What would you say is the thing that creates a "true" 6 bar vs what the M1 is as both have 6 different links, some to control wheel path and some to control leverage ratio? Is it just where they are position for how they rotate relative to each other?
  • 1 0
 @ohio: I had that exact same thought. Beef up the rocker link and the stiffness problem is gone, where a bike with the linkages driving the shock being connected to both the chain stays and seat stays would be more susceptible to binding due to flex, and making it harder to stiffen the rear end.
  • 1 0
 @malca: Ha, you are right. Deceived. I even checked the last proto Gwin was on, still 4-bar.
  • 4 0
 2007 ha ha that's pretty eewe, 2002 dark cycles of to morzine for 15th year in row soon.. mind you everything else new apart from frame.
  • 2 0
 *new
  • 2 2
 That's what's up! Pretty rad still
  • 2 0
 @christinachappetta: When are you doing the Whistler 2024 opening week bikes/parts stats etc? Please
  • 5 0
 Anyone info on why Gracie isn’t there? I assume a team choice given the injuries the Norco team has had.
  • 2 0
 Missing the point about Hardline.. If it can be done, do it! If riders feel that they can clear that huge gap - then do it! It doesn't set a precedent and forgets that the skill level of the guys doing that gap is far beyond normal - hence why it is invite only. Yes, no one want to die, but you could die riding a bike to Tesco's...there is a risk associated with EVERYTHING, even sitting down on a couch eating crisps in your pants and watch Jeremy Kyle, so casting doubt on progression is just scare-mongering.
  • 5 0
 Brayton is the entertainment, all others are support acts.
  • 4 0
 This “old DH bike” post needs an old DH bike poll. I want to vote for my favourite old DH bike… Cove Shocker!
  • 4 0
 No Kaos Seagrave or Kade Edwards?
  • 2 0
 Kade's recovering from knee surgery
  • 3 0
 I think it must be really difficult to set your bike up for a massive jump, huge compression and some really gnarly tech
  • 4 0
 If only we could get bike stuff to feel like A kit moto stuff which can find a much better combo of supple off the top and insane support deeper in
  • 1 0
 @stormracing: my experience with A-kit MX suspension is that it was brutal off the top - even built from the factory specifically for me. Almost unrideable until it was up to speeds that were scary for me to maintain. A-kit enduro suspension is a diff story.
  • 3 0
 I am pretty sure that Brian is Brian Cahal who was in charge on some of the best videos for Vital Raw
  • 2 0
 Yeah it is, love his videos on his channel now
  • 2 0
 Im still riding a 2004 Specialized Big hit FSR comp and its a 52.4lb beast..i bet my frame will last longer then any of them carbon frames out there... Smile
  • 3 0
 Brayton, Storrage Master and Bryceland
  • 2 0
 After listening to the ride companion podcast with Theo I can't not answer Theo Erlangsen
  • 1 0
 Him laughing his ass off in his SA accent was definitely a good time.
  • 2 0
 Henry, did you ride the Iron Horse? Did it go fast?
  • 3 0
 We couldn't fit the riding footage in in time but I can confirm it went fast! Even in the rain and muck
  • 9 0
 I’m sure it’s fast on any given…Sunday.

I’ll show myself out.
  • 2 0
 Kestrel. Every race The Kestrel
  • 2 0
 Craig Evans is so underrated. Steeziest rider around.
  • 2 0
 Where's Reed Boggs?
  • 2 0
 He looks to enjoying the warm and dry conditions at home a bit too much
  • 1 0
 Thinking of rebuilding my 2007 K9 for a vid.
  • 1 0
 Dh001? They 2011, son rides one, loves it. What size you got as he'd be interested in a large if can find.
  • 2 2
 I'd rather chose the trailbike for Whistler as I did
  • 3 1
 My Norco Sight lasted 2 days in Whistler before cracking, trail bikes are enough for Whistler but for the reliability / confort i prefer DH bikes.
  • 1 1
 @Ba1rog: And miss the trails around? No, thanks.
  • 4 0
 @bok-CZ: what if I told you....you can bring 2 Bikes and truly enjoy both
  • 1 0
 Eh, not really viable long term unless it's a BURLY enduro bike with big bearings. Whistler eats bikes.
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill's bike!







