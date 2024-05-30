Video: How Bad Can A 20 Year Old DH Bike Actually Be? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 26

Who Is Your Favorite Red Bull Hardline Racer This Year? Names according to the rider list that was released. Tahnee Seagrave

Cami Nogueira

Hannah Bergemann

Vaea Verbeeck

Jenna Hastings

Ronan Dunne

Bernard Kerr

Brook MacDonald

Charlie Hatton

Adam Brayton

Craig Evans

Theo Erlangsen

Matteo Iniguez

Juanfer Velez

Gaetan Vige

Jim Monro

Matt Jones

Edgar Briole

George Brannigan

Sam Gale

Jono Jones

Sam Blenkinsop

Brendan Fairclough

Josh Bryceland

Dennis Luffman

Sam Hockenhull

Josh Lowe

Taylor Vernon

Thibault Laly

Thomas Genon

Szymon Godziek

Sebastian Holguin

Alex Storr

Vincent Tupin

Harry Molloy Responses: 2335 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. In today's show we chat about the gnarliest course ever at Red Bull Hardline before Henry takes us into a DH bike edition of 2 Min of Tech. Then we learn more about the Iron Horse Sunday from 2007 that was seen shredding in Whistler Bike Park and let you know about the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode.0:17 - Latest News6:24 - 2 Min of Tech10:06 - Pinkbike Podcast Reacp11:41 - Rate Readers' RidesLet us know what you think of the classic Iron Horse Sunday from 2007 that Brian was riding. If you want to see your bike featured, make sure to usein your social posts!