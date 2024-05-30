Video: How Bad Can A 20 Year Old DH Bike Actually Be? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 26

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. In today's show we chat about the gnarliest course ever at Red Bull Hardline before Henry takes us into a DH bike edition of 2 Min of Tech. Then we learn more about the Iron Horse Sunday from 2007 that was seen shredding in Whistler Bike Park and let you know about the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode.
0:17 - Latest News
6:24 - 2 Min of Tech
10:06 - Pinkbike Podcast Reacp
11:41 - Rate Readers' Rides
"Jim Munro dies testing new canyon gap feature at Hard-line - Event Cancelled"
How does not seeing it make it any better?
The point is the way that feature was being guinea pigged was stupid and unnecessarily risky. The safety features like netting, padding and whatever should be the strongest the first time it is tried while you work it out and refine it, only reducing the safety stuff once the risk has been well understood and properly controlled or mitigated.
Jim Munro didn't die, you have made that up. He bailed due to the take off not being right which BK called out before Jim hit it. The problem was that once 2 riders said it wasn't right it should have been shut and changed then. And the video not published so that folk didn't get all emotional about an unfinished feature.
If you can’t ride the features, get out please.
Would you take the road gap down and have them ride down the rock face and across the road instead?
intensecycles.com/products/m1-frame
Intense is a horst link bike.You have a lower link (chainstay) and upper link (that black one that connects seatstay and mainframe), that control the path of seatstay on which the axle is mounted. This controls antirise, antisquat and axle path.
Then you have a set of two links connected to each other . One is connected to mainframe and one is connected to the pivot between seatstay and upper black link. Those two are there only to control the leverage ratio. They have no effect on what are the main two links are doing. You can change them all you want and all you will change is the leverage ratio.
Then you have bikes like commencal dh bike (a true 6 bar), which is kinda too hard to explain verbally, but basically change any single link on that bike and all the values (antisqat, antirise and leverage ratio) will change.
It is like comparing linkage driven single pivot to horst link.
I have a Knolly, it's neat, I really like it, but it's just a fancy four bar. I would actually like to see comparisons of leverage curves between traditional four bars (Stumpy, RAAW, etc) and linkage driven (knolly, Enduro, Intense), see just how much change the extra complexity is buying you, at least on paper.
Whatever they want to call it I love it and if they wanted to make aluminium Tracers I'd be first on the list for one!
