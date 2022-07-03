Video: How Building Trails United a Community

Local Loam: G5 Trail Collective video by Logan Nelson // produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed Chatting with People on the Move Old Fort founder, life long Old Fort resident, and now trail advocate, Lavita Logan.

You might have heard of Heartbreak Ridge, one of the more popular trails in the greater Asheville, NC, area. It’s 25 miles east of Asheville, right in Old Fort, and while it’s a great trail, the original idea behind all this was to finally connect it all the way into the town of Old Fort.

Jason McDougald became the executive director of the non-profit Camp Grier in May 2013. Charged with fundraising, it didn’t take him long to begin to partner with the outdoor industry, using the camp as a home base for various races. But what Camp Grier needed was bigger than simply fundraising– it needed an even stronger, more interconnected local community.

The Blue Ridge Mountains provide plentiful elevation, some tasty rock, and some amazing soil conditions. The Mortimer area recently saw some trail work, and the lower portion of this trail was an absolute hoot!

Lavita Logan, of the group People on the Move Old Fort, attended that first community meeting where Jason was presenting. By happenstance, Jason sat next to Lavita, and now they are partners in the G5.

Stephanie Swepson Twitty is the President and CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation. It’s goal is to develop people, property, and business to promote economic and social justice for all.

Doesn’t matter if the trail doesn’t have “jumps”- sometimes a random bump jump can be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Lisa, in no small part thanks to encouragement from other G5 members, recently became a mountain biker herself. One of the highlights of our trip was watching her ride many of these trails (that she helped to build) for the very first time. Go Lisa!

John Lane is the full-time Trail Specialist, and wears many hats for the G5. He’s also an amazing endurance athlete, and loves the long-distance events that are so popular in the area.

Mike Blumenfeld, the Camp Grier MTB program director, is also involved as a volunteer coordinator for the G5. Mike had a couple off trail excursions while we were filming, but he never smacked a tree, so his technique may have some merit!

Admittedly, my perspective on trails has changed since both becoming a parent and having had some big injuries. Not only do I now appreciate the “blue trails” more than ever, as they allow for so many jibs and alternate lines as opposed to the fall line skidders, but the sanctioned and sustainable nature means my kiddo will one day have the opportunity to enjoy these trails should she decide to continue mountain biking.

Hunting for a smooth landing among the rocks.