Video: How Building Trails United a Community

Jul 3, 2022
by Jeff Kendall-Weed  


Local Loam:
G5 Trail Collective
video by Logan Nelson // produced by Jeff Kendall-Weed
Chatting with People on the Move Old Fort founder, life long Old Fort resident, and now trail advocate, Lavita Logan.


Ask any died-in-the-lycra mountain biker what is the most famous east coast riding destination, and I’d be willing to bet three shakes of a possum tail that this crusty rider might mention Asheville, NC. The Blue Ridge mountains, which border Asheville, are well celebrated for the highest elevations east of the Rockies. And once we hone in on Asheville, the next word that comes up is Pisgah. “Pisgah” refers to Pisgah National Forest, which is an absolutely massive bit of land at over 500,000 acres, and three ranger districts. Here, we’ll be talking about the Grandfather District. Before we dive into the young trail development group known as the G5 Collective, we need to establish some context.

You might have heard of Heartbreak Ridge, one of the more popular trails in the greater Asheville, NC, area. It’s 25 miles east of Asheville, right in Old Fort, and while it’s a great trail, the original idea behind all this was to finally connect it all the way into the town of Old Fort.

Asheville has plenty of popular trails within a half-hour or so of the city center. 25 miles east of Asheville lies the small town of Old Fort, population 743. Old Fort is home to perhaps two of the most well-known “Asheville” area trails-- Kitsuma and Heartbreak Ridge. But after those two trails, the fanfare among the hardcore mountain bikers begins to drop off, and trails up to another hour and a half north near Wilson Creek start to come into the conversation.

Jason McDougald became the executive director of the non-profit Camp Grier in May 2013. Charged with fundraising, it didn’t take him long to begin to partner with the outdoor industry, using the camp as a home base for various races. But what Camp Grier needed was bigger than simply fundraising– it needed an even stronger, more interconnected local community.

A big thanks to Jenson USA for supporting this video. I had a great time riding a new-to-me trail aboard a new-to-me bike. Days like this stick in the memory banks! Also, big thanks to my sponsors, PNW Components, Industry Nine, and Remedy Supply Co.

Camp Grier figures prominently in this project. It’s a non-profit aimed at providing an outdoors for all experience via a below retail rate summer camp for kids. The camp sits on a beautiful 700 acre property, which happens to be smack dab between the town of Old Fort and the Pisgah National Forest. The completion of the Rostan Trail is a big step for the G5, as that allows the public to cross through the camp property-on trail- during the times of the year when summer camp is not in session.

This story isn’t just about mountain biking, but about creating more opportunities for locals, as well as visitors, not only to access, but to love, various outdoor experiences they might not otherwise have had. It just so happens that mountain biking is the lens through which I generally view the outdoors, so that’s our context when looking at how the group has been growing.

When Jason reached out to Lisa at the Forest Service to inquire about building some more trails, she explained the process of engaging with the local community for a community led trail project. The results speak for themselves.

Old Fort is located on what was traditionally Catawba and Cherokee Nations land, with some contention over which group can lay claim to the territory. In about 1770, Samuel Davidson, who was both militarily and politically very well connected, purchased a one-mile square tract of land, sometimes referred to as the “western most point of civilization.” That tract included what is today Old Fort. The Cherokee and the British had signed a treaty in 1763 to not further expand west of the Blue Ridge mountains; however, there was continued conflict as the European-Americans largely ignored the treaty, and continued to push into Cherokee and Catawba lands.

The Blue Ridge Mountains provide plentiful elevation, some tasty rock, and some amazing soil conditions. The Mortimer area recently saw some trail work, and the lower portion of this trail was an absolute hoot!


Eventually, Davidson was killed by the Cherokee nation, indeed further west from his one-mile square, in Azalea, NC. In retaliation, the United States military waged massive scorched earth attacks against the Cherokee, burning over 30 villages, and pushing them westwards- an attack from which the Cherokee Nation would never fully recover.

Lavita Logan, of the group People on the Move Old Fort, attended that first community meeting where Jason was presenting. By happenstance, Jason sat next to Lavita, and now they are partners in the G5.


The town of Old Fort had a large manufacturing tradition, though the closing of several plants changed the feel of the town. In 1985, United Merchants and Manufacturing Co, a textile plant, closed, and in 2019, Ethan Allen closed its furniture plant.

Stephanie Swepson Twitty is the President and CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation. It’s goal is to develop people, property, and business to promote economic and social justice for all.


Shifting gears slightly, Old Fort was a good location for Robert D. Grier to relocate a summer camp for children after the original location was going to become a reservoir. By 1972, First Presbyterian Church Charlotte initiated a scholarship program to begin the Outdoors for all Effort. The 501(c)3 nonprofit camp is now known as Camp Grier, and the camp’s mission is to provide opportunities for connection, service, celebration, and renewal in nature, and they do this through both scholarships and a reduced rate tuition program.

But how intertwined was the camp with the town of Old Fort? Where does mountain biking come into this?

The KB Reynolds grant totaled $450,000, from which $75,000 was donated to the G5. Remaining portions of those funds were to be used for purchasing a building to house the Catawba Vale Collaborative, as well as to paint a mural on the east side of the building. The mural commemorates Alfred Joyner’s activism to desegregate the local school. Stefanie knows this very personally. She was finally allowed to attend the Old Fort Elementary School after the Civil Rights act of 1969 was passed.



When Jason McDougald became camp director in May of 2013, he realized the camp’s future was directly tied into the town’s future. The camp’s property includes a full 700 acres, and is located directly between the town of Old Fort and Pisgah National Forest. Looking for ways to fundraise for the camp, they found that holding bicycle and running races was a natural fit as a great way to leverage the resources they already had available- all the camp facilities, as well as amazing trails just a few pedals away. However, getting permitted, trail access from camp to the national forest was quite a challenge.

Doesn’t matter if the trail doesn’t have “jumps”- sometimes a random bump jump can be exactly what the doctor ordered.


Eventually, Jason approached Lisa Jennings, the Recreation Manager for the Grandfather district of the Pisgah National Forest. This partnership between Camp Grier and the National Forest eventually became what helped get the G5 going, but in no way is this the entire story.

Lisa, in no small part thanks to encouragement from other G5 members, recently became a mountain biker herself. One of the highlights of our trip was watching her ride many of these trails (that she helped to build) for the very first time. Go Lisa!

Lisa explained that the community-led, collaborative trail-planning method is the future of trail development. As she explains in the video, Jason’s reaction was quite positive, and he was able to utilize a tool at his disposal. Jason suggested forming a non-profit advocacy group under Camp Grier’s already existing non-profit structure, and that would eventually become the G5 Trail Collective. But it was the next, happenstance step that really brought this whole project up the ladder to fruition.

John Lane is the full-time Trail Specialist, and wears many hats for the G5. He’s also an amazing endurance athlete, and loves the long-distance events that are so popular in the area.

Lavita Logan, a lifelong resident of Old Fort, and a long-time friend of Stefanie, is a founder of the community group People on the Move Old Fort, as well as the coordinator for the West Marion and Old Fort Community Forums. At this forum, Jason happened to sit next to Lavita, and he gave a presentation about the proposed trail initiative, and how it would be mutually beneficial for the town of Old Fort as well as for Camp Grier. As we can see, this speech was well received.

Phase 1 of the G5 Collective was to open the Pisgah Gateway Trail System with a 6-mile, stacked loop network along with a 105 space parking area. Not only are these trails highly accessible, they are a short pedal from downtown Old Fort. But that’s not all the G5 is up to- in the Mortimer area, as part of Phase 2, the G5 is working with the Forest Service and other groups to maintain some very old, very eroded trails. We’re talking handlebar deep ruts.

Much like the G5 Trail Collective works under Camp Grier’s non-profit umbrella, People on the Move Old Fort works under Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation’s non-profit. Stefanie, the President and CEO, is also a long-time Old Fort resident, having attended elementary school in the town after the Civil Rights act of 1969 desegregated the school. And as the Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation aims to bring opportunity for the low-to-moderate income community, it made sense to invest in outdoor recreation.

In 2019, Kitsbow Cycling Apparel relocated from Petaluma, CA, to Old Fort, NC, with plans to produce clothing locally in Old Fort. Considering that United Merchants had once operated a large textile plant in Old Fort, there already seemed a tradition in place to produce apparel in this small town. Hillman Beer opened shortly after that, and the outdoor industry began to take notice of what was happening in Old Fort.

Mike Blumenfeld, the Camp Grier MTB program director, is also involved as a volunteer coordinator for the G5. Mike had a couple off trail excursions while we were filming, but he never smacked a tree, so his technique may have some merit!

Two of the largest hurdles in regards to building new trail within the National Forest Service land management system are funding the build process, which includes planning and NEPA studies, and also a second component: trail maintenance. The G5 has some unique strategies in place for both of these.

One of the most interesting bits of “secret sauce” behind the G5’s strategy is how it’s gone about securing funding for the trails- which has not been in the traditional trail funding lanes. In cooperation with both People on the Move Old Fort and Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, they’ve applied for some of the large community health grants available from KB Reynolds Charitable Trust. Of the $450,000 awarded to People on the Move Old Fort, $75,000 was directed to the G5 Trail Collective, which was a huge bump start to the project.

Admittedly, my perspective on trails has changed since both becoming a parent and having had some big injuries. Not only do I now appreciate the “blue trails” more than ever, as they allow for so many jibs and alternate lines as opposed to the fall line skidders, but the sanctioned and sustainable nature means my kiddo will one day have the opportunity to enjoy these trails should she decide to continue mountain biking.

Armed with funding, and the support of two significant community groups, the G5 was finding traction in that sweet North Carolina loam. The projects were divided up into two general areas- the first would be the Old Fort Gateway Trails System, which provides 6 miles of brand new trail located a short distance from downtown Old Fort, as well as a substantial parking area. These trails opened on June 26th.

Hunting for a smooth landing among the rocks.

Bringing this back to the canoes, zip lines, swimming pool, and dining hall of Camp Grier, one of the original goals was to create permitable trail access from Camp Grier directly to the National Forest trails. As bike and running races have become significant fundraisers for Camp Grier, avoiding pavement for these events was an original goal for the G5 Trail Collective, and now, it’s a reality. The new Rostan trail now provides cross-complex access through Camp Grier, and allows riders (and racers) to get between the new Gateway Trails System and Star Gap- something that previously would require a huge effort to get all the way up to the Blue Ridge Parkway, or to detour through town and on quite a bit of pavement. Jason’s original goal of cross-complex access has finally happened, but along the way, it’s grown to be something that’s united many facets of this historic small town.

Follow Jeff on his Instagram, subscribe to his YouTube, or follow him on Facebook. Hope you enjoyed this video!



