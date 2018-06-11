Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: How Did Luca Crash? - Cathrovision
Jun 11, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Follow Ben Cathro's YouTube channel here.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
90578 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
69117 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
68408 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
56595 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
53931 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
51487 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
48185 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
37127 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
Nykolat
(20 mins ago)
This guy is so skilled on a bike and on a track, this "expert" eye on each round is great!
Maybe he could be the new Claudio? ????
[Reply]
+ 3
DownhillDoozy
(30 mins ago)
Rutted.
[Reply]
+ 1
Radley-Shreddington
(25 mins ago)
So unlucky, two weeks in a row now!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020419
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Maybe he could be the new Claudio? ????
Post a Comment