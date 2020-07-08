Video: How Did the Fox Technicians Get Started in the Industry? - Dialed S2 E24

What keep's me going? I guess it's always the bikes. If I wasn't interested in bikes, I wouldn't be doing this. I am surrounded by people that gravitated towards the same things that I like. So, I ride with Ariel all the time, while I'm at home working on trucks or whatever, Ariel is at home making Whiskey. It's really cool learning about all these different things people do outside of work, and how we are brought together by riding bikes. — Jordi