Video: How Did the Fox Technicians Get Started in the Industry? - Dialed S2 E24

Jul 8, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In Episode 24 of Season 2, Jake explores what keeps the Fox technicians going and how they got started in the business.

bigquotesWhat keep's me going? I guess it's always the bikes. If I wasn't interested in bikes, I wouldn't be doing this. I am surrounded by people that gravitated towards the same things that I like. So, I ride with Ariel all the time, while I'm at home working on trucks or whatever, Ariel is at home making Whiskey. It's really cool learning about all these different things people do outside of work, and how we are brought together by riding bikes.Jordi

The Dialed crew is committed to keeping the content rolling, comment below on what you would like to see us cover next. We appreciate your feedback!

 One up for the small steel brands.. #steelisreal

