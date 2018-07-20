VIDEOS

Video: How Do EWS Pros Beef Up Their Bikes?

Jul 20, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

If ever there was a testing ground for equipment it would be La Thuile. High in the Italian Alps, this small resort offer up some big mountains and some of the steepest, rockiest terrain on the circuit. Ric McLaughlin caught up with the pros at round five of the EWS to see what changes they've made to their set-ups ahead of the race.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


31 Comments

  • + 72
 Nobody likes videos...I like to read and see pics...thank you.
  • + 20
 especially when we're at work Wink
  • + 5
 pitbits are my drug of choice
  • + 3
 I like videos at work.
  • + 1
 Truth!
  • + 14
 nobody likes complainers, beef up your attitude broski
  • + 6
 Videos are great! Videos supplemented by pics are even better!
  • + 6
 @housem8d: We're not gonna keep our heads above Threshold on this one - kids think everything here needs to conform to their particular 9-5 needs.

Tip: if content is labeled VIDEO, view it later. Don't whine about it bc your bossperson don't like it.
  • + 5
 Agreed. Would much prefer photos and interviews.
  • + 3
 how about you work rather than stealing your employers time?
  • + 6
 @diego-b don't you worry, tech photo coverage from EWS La Thuille is coming.

All videos are labeled "videos", just don't click 'em at work. Smile
  • + 0
 @endlessblockades: I'm my own boss.
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: more so, our internet filters/firewall don't like it Frown Plus i only browse Pinkbike at work. After work, I'm riding my bike.
  • + 2
 @diego-b: K cool - you're not the boss of ME, and it's not fair play to say 'Nobody likes videos'
  • + 2
 But we get to hear banter and other jargon on videos like when Curtis calls Jared fat or vice versa
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: i'm 8-4 guy
  • + 21
 I’d like to see Jordi have his own video series or at least a dedicated Syndicate episode.
  • + 6
 The enduro mechanic is exactly what I expected.
  • + 3
 Jordi Cotes speaking the truth. "Get a good solid setup, and go ride your bike." Amen.
  • + 2
 In sum: firmer forks. Jordi would prefer you not to have to learn your new settings on course.
  • + 2
 Was anyone else expecting to see a video of how pros are actually modifying bikes to not break???
  • + 4
 The hair! It's gone!
  • + 1
 Jordi Cotes, with the best advise "Get a good solid set up, then just leave it alone"
  • + 2
 I’d just wear full Lycra
  • + 1
 RM-What have you changed?

Rat-Well I got my name on my brakes.



This is why I love the rat haha
  • + 1
 WATCH THE VIDEO FOR BRYCELAND AND STOP COMPLAINING!

Smile
  • + 1
 What shock is on ratboys bike? It’s not fox
  • + 1
 Looks to be a Rockshox Super Deluxe Coil
  • + 1
 Looks like a Rockshox. If I remember right hes not exactly sponsored by a suspension company because hes almost like free lance. He rides for Santa Cruz still. But I think he just runs what ever he chooses.
  • + 1
 @chillrider199: cheers for the info
  • + 0
 Gotta love Ratboy... no real response about beefing up the bike, but "I got some brake levers with my name on them"

Post a Comment



