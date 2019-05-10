Video: How Do the Enduro Pros Set Up Their Pedals?

The Enduro World Series is all about achieving maximum efficiency in the pursuit of raw speed. Maximum power needs to from legs to ground, via bike.One of a MTB riders key contact points with the bike is the pedals and how they are set up, alongside what shoes are connected to them, is one of the most unique personal preferences the pro’s need to have confidence in.With nearly 70km of racing ahead across two days at round three in Madeira, we headed to the opening morning of practice to find out who was standing on what. Only one of the riders wasn’t clipping in… we’ll let you guess who.