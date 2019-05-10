Video: How Do the Enduro Pros Set Up Their Pedals?

The Enduro World Series is all about achieving maximum efficiency in the pursuit of raw speed. Maximum power needs to from legs to ground, via bike.
One of a MTB riders key contact points with the bike is the pedals and how they are set up, alongside what shoes are connected to them, is one of the most unique personal preferences the pro’s need to have confidence in.
With nearly 70km of racing ahead across two days at round three in Madeira, we headed to the opening morning of practice to find out who was standing on what. Only one of the riders wasn’t clipping in… we’ll let you guess who.
10 Comments
An open Waki letter to all the shoe makers out there: as you can see in this video and what you would be able to observe on trails, most people run their cleats far back and almost nobody runs them far forward. Some even make deeper cuts into the shoe to move pins further back. Hereby PLEASE: Make clipless shoes with the whole cleat mount bit moved 10mm backward so that cleats can placed in a more mid foot position. Even if there are folks who prefer far front position, they are fewer than those who would like to have them further back
Post a Comment