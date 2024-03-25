Video: Do Lightweight eMTBs Enhance the Traditional Experience?

Mar 25, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

E-bikes have become ubiquitous, and are seen on trails, delivery routes, and even in competitive racing circuits. While their integration into various aspects of cycling is undoubtedly remarkable, their weight alters the character of traditional biking experiences. This weight can change the dynamics of riding, which leads some brands to reassess what yardstick they measure performance by.

Christina Chappetta, with support from TQ Systems, explored the latest developments in lightweight eMTB motors and how they try and enhance the riding experience, rather than completely change the feel, ride and relationship we have with our mountain bikes.

photo
Lightweight e-bikes offer a solution, but they require a delicate balance between power and weight. Manufacturers aim for a natural riding experience, where the motor complements the rider's efforts rather than overpowering them.

One way to lower weight involves reducing the size and complexity of the motor. TQ's solution to this is the harmonic pin ring, which enables compact motor designs that fit into the bike's profile. Ultimately, lightweight e-bikes represent a further step in the refinement of the e-bike, and aim to amplify the joy of riding without overwhelming the very thing riders fell in love with.

Eurobike 2022
The compact design of TQ's Harmonic Pin Ring lays the foundations for their range of lightweight eMTBs.


photo

photo
photo


This video is presented by TQ Systems

photo


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 E-bikes are fine, but they need to evolve a bit more before I'll buy. Excited for the future.







