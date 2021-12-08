close
Video: How Ella Connolly Stays Motivated Through the Scottish Winter

Dec 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesFrom early spring to autumn, start gate to finish line, the world of enduro racing is intense. Around every corner, through every pedal section and down every drop, there’s reward for those prepared to push and risk for those who push too hard. In winter, however, things slow down. Nature regenerates, and so do we. It’s a time to relax, re-evaluate and rebuild. A time to switch off, before switching on again. After several race seasons on the EWS circuit, Ella Conolly knows this well, and on her home trails in Scotland she’s focused on one thing: the section straight ahead of her.Rapha


 Ella is my new Fav Womans Enduro rider! Always looks so happy to be riding her bike. So many great Scottish riders to follow now.
 Came for ella stayed for the dog !
 Came for Ella but noticed that nice orange Rapha jacket. Looked very similar to my Black Diamond Alpine Start Hoody with the same color. That's my comforter. So, to see her wearing that and flowing down the trails, it makes me reminisce.

