The Enduro World Series is unique in that, the average Joe can enter the same race as Sam Hill and Richie Rude. This presents an interesting opportunity to find out how fast are the pros, really? What makes them so good? What lines do they choose?In this video, I hike up to stages 1 and 2 and film some interesting corners and features. First with the privateers rolling through and second with the pro's rolling through. The results are pretty interesting!