Video: How Fit is World Cup Privateer Jack Reading?

What's Fit4Racing?

Jack Reading might not be on your radar, but he should be. Quietly running his own UCI trade team and getting himself to every World Cup along with a few EWS races for fun, Jack has been racking up some impressive results. He knows and understands that if he integrates high-quality training into his offseason it's one less variable to worry about come next year's race season.We invited him in the day after he landed home from his honeymoon to test his benchmarks. We use the same tests on the pros as we do our members and we ran Jack through what every subscriber gets when joining Fit4Racing - mobility screening to identify any restrictions in movement, as well as some strength tests and 2-minute max efforts.Jack and his yet to be announced team roster will be working exclusively with us for this offseason leading into the 2020 World Cup season.We believe that getting world-class training should be easy, accessible and available for all. We offer training programs for downhill and enduro riders looking to increase on-bike performance dramatically with minimal time in the gym. We support and train a load of pro's remotely but in the background, we also help a load of guys with full-time jobs and lives to improve their fitness for riding and racing - you don't have to be in the gym every single day to get real benefits on the bike.We have a lot of free resources on our website, where you can get a taste of what correct, functional training can offer you!