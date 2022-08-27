Video: How Gnarly is Les Gets? - Inside the Tape at the DH World Champs 2022

Aug 27, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


With the storm clouds rolling in and the track conditions changing, what will this mean for the final results on race day?

Produced by Sleeper Collective.




