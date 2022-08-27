Watch
Video: How Gnarly is Les Gets? - Inside the Tape at the DH World Champs 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
With the storm clouds rolling in and the track conditions changing, what will this mean for the final results on race day?
Produced by Sleeper Collective.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Inside The Tape
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022
World Championships
