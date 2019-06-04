Pinkbike.com
Video: How Greg Callaghan Trains in the Off-Season
Jun 4, 2019
Pinkbike Originals
We caught up with Greg Callaghan in Queenstown before the EWS season kicked off to see how he trains in the off-season.
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
iluvatar83
(1 hours ago)
Interesting insights! Thanks for sharing (especially when coming from pros such as Greg not hiding their "training secrets")!
[Reply]
+ 4
HipHoptimusPrime
(50 mins ago)
great stuff. would love to see more stuff like this.
[Reply]
+ 2
kingbob734
(50 mins ago)
This is how I train when going riding... I ride really hard from the shed to the car, then take it easy and enjoy the ride for the journey there!
[Reply]
+ 3
jaame
(1 hours ago)
I love training secrets!
[Reply]
+ 1
demo811
(25 mins ago)
Real good!
[Reply]
