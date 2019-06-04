VIDEOS

Video: How Greg Callaghan Trains in the Off-Season

Jun 4, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


We caught up with Greg Callaghan in Queenstown before the EWS season kicked off to see how he trains in the off-season.


5 Comments

  • + 3
 Interesting insights! Thanks for sharing (especially when coming from pros such as Greg not hiding their "training secrets")!
  • + 4
 great stuff. would love to see more stuff like this.
  • + 2
 This is how I train when going riding... I ride really hard from the shed to the car, then take it easy and enjoy the ride for the journey there!
  • + 3
 I love training secrets!
  • + 1
 Real good!

