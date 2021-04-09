Video: How Henrique Avancini Almost Became a Lawyer

This is a story about a Brazilian Cross-Country Mountain Bike Champion who almost became a lawyer. In the bid to chase his dreams Henrique Avancini pedalled out of his father's bike shop all the way across to Europe and eventually to the top of the MTB World, navigating many uncertainties & difficult life decisions on the way.
There's one crucial moment in life when you need to decide what you are going to do for your future – there’s a lot of pressure, and usually, parents say you should choose a “real” profession. This is Until 18.—Red Bull Bike
