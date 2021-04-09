Video: How Henrique Avancini Almost Became a Lawyer

Apr 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThis is a story about a Brazilian Cross-Country Mountain Bike Champion who almost became a lawyer. In the bid to chase his dreams Henrique Avancini​ pedalled out of his father's bike shop all the way across to Europe and eventually to the top of the MTB World, navigating many uncertainties & difficult life decisions on the way.

There's one crucial moment in life when you need to decide what you are going to do for your future – there’s a lot of pressure, and usually, parents say you should choose a “real” profession. This is Until 18.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Henrique Avancini


