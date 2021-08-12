Video: How Kurt Sorge Built His Dream Yard

Presented by Kubota

The three-time Red Bull rampage champion does the dirty work to make his dream yard a reality.Initially for Kurt, his grandma taught him how to ride his bike as a means of getting back and forth to school but he soon discovered a sense of freedom and love for riding. This ultimately transpired into a 15 year career as a pro rider with three Red Bull Rampage wins for the Nelson native. Currently on his property he is constructing an epic trail tailoring it to his dream. This project will take a lot of work but for Kurt, it will be a labour of love.Kurt's hometown of Nelson Vancouver is picturesque with majestic mountains and winding trails, ideal for mountain biking and hiking. Although there is not a lack of amazing paths, they are not equipped for big jumps. As a child, Kurt would improvise and build jumps with his friends. Unfortunately they were short lived as they were continuously plowed down. This led to the idea of building his very own track.It’s now a decade later and multiple revisions were made in order to create ultimate angles or to add more speed. During the project's conception, Kurt Sorge got more involved from a hands-on standpoint, from designing to creating. He traded in his bike for an excavator. Embarking on the next phase of his ongoing project, he learned how to use an excavator to work more efficiently, allowing him to make adequate progress during the winter months in time for spring.Seeing that Kurt was extremely involved in the project, he made certain that the 5-acre track would abide by his terms. Every hill, dip, curve, ramp, jump, and bump is tailored to challenge and elevate his style. Simply mere steps outside his door live a rider’s playground. This project was made possible with assistance from Kurt’s friends. Working together they plugged away as the guard began to transform into a reality.From the operator’s seat of his Kubota U55 excavator, Kurt Sorge takes in the progress on his Nelson yard. He spots a few warm-up lines, carefully placed friend lines, medium lines, a large line featuring a wide gap along with more slopes taking shape. He’s been putting in the work on his dream yard — and it shows.Months later they were nearing completion. One of the final tasks on the yard was the relocation of its second-largest landing. It was a serious challenge, but for Kurt, this tweak would allow for better alignment and more speed. Armed with shovels and his trusty Kubota, Kurt and his friends got to work. It took two weeks to complete the move, but the finished product resulted in a more satisfying jump.Kurt built the ‘The Road Gap’ to maximize airtime and thrills. Featuring a large line with metal ramps leading to a 50-foot gap on big dirt landings. Balanced by medium lines with wood ramps and smaller first trails that flow to the larger lines, giving the track a quick pace and tempo.After months of hard work, the moment of truth arrived. It was time to ride the finished track. Kurt got on his ash black Evil Bike and ripped through the earth. A blink later and he was airborne. He hit every slope and ramp with brutal speed. From point A to Z and all spaces at once. Each trail and line he took flowed seamlessly to suit his style, a dirt bike demigod reigning over his domain.Every version of the track and jumps in his yard were filled with stories and memories. They all held a chapter in his dream of building a track fit for the adventures he wants. The dream was now a reality, and it was best enjoyed at top speed.Dreaming big always demands audacity. It takes guts to pursue despite all the risks and obstacles. But it’s always worth powering through — because sometimes the reward is just that great.We would like to extend a special thanks to Kemlee Equipment for supplying us with the Kubota equipment. Featured Kubota units: U55-4 Series & SVL65-2 Series.