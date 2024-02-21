Video: How Long Should a Wheel Last? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 15

by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Mike Kazimer joins Christina and Henry as they catch you up on the latest First Ride's with a bit of insight. They jump straight into Recreational Wrecks, 2 Min of Tech with Kazimer and his latest First Ride experience, the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with Aaron Gwin as the guest, and round it off with some Friday Fails Breakdowns.

00:00 - Intro
02:49 - Recreational Wrecks
04:39 - 2 Minutes of Tech
07:25 - Aaron Gwin Podcast Recap
08:12 - Friday Fails Breakdown

Let us know what your next dream bike will be... a solid do-everything rig or a superbike that also does it all, but with some assistance on the up's, or something else!

What is a REASONABLE lifespan for an aluminum wheel?







26 Comments
  • 9 0
 I'd never be happy with a rim breaking because of regular use (so fatigue-based). If I case a jump or slam into a rock, ok sure, but just breaking because of normal riding? No way
  • 2 0
 Blew out 5 spokes on some brand new i9's first ride.
  • 10 1
 Some things can't be avoided, but if you're riding well, and not being too stupid, your wheels should last a long time, especially if you're paying a lot for them.
  • 7 0
 Whistler bike park has entered the chat
  • 3 0
 How long should a wheel last? Talking about the front or rear wheel? I guess if built with the proper spoke tension and no major catastrophic damage/corrosion to the rim or any of the spokes, the wheel should last pretty much last a whole lifetime of riding. Now, regarding some of those Friday Fails... Mike Levy
  • 4 0
 When you say wheel you mean the ship of theseus innit. Should last forever with the occasional new rim, spokes and hub.
  • 1 0
 I might have one or two original spokes on my rear wheel.
  • 1 1
 I have the same wheels I had when I was 13 years old, they have had 2 new hubs, the occasional new set of spokes and a few rim replacements over the years.
  • 5 0
 DTSwiss FR570, strong as hell.
  • 1 0
 Amazing bikepark wheels even after 10 years, meanwhile the OEM Alexrims i had lasted a season and one only 2 days.
  • 3 1
 Forever, and when they are dented and bent beyond repair 10 years after your bought them, make sure you hit up the manufacturer for a warranty replacement.
  • 1 0
 Every time I try and ride a bike fast with an alloy wheel I dent it. My rear wheel on my giant reign is absolutely thrashed. I will say that its nice you can make them work even if they get dented.
  • 9 0
 The solution is then pretty simple: your tire pressure is too low.
  • 2 0
 @Porkybob: I run 35 psi and weigh 135lbs. I think its enough air. Could be wrong though but I'm already losing a lot of grip from the overly high psi
  • 1 0
 @Porkybob: Line choice is critical as well. Racer lines are all well and good but smashing/plowing through rock gardens without riding light/bump jumping is going to run a high risk of hurting your wheels. I have 3 friends whose wheels resemble stop signs more than a wheel because of their riding style. It’s all in good fun but you pick up more damage that way for sure. At least they have access to a buddy with a truing stand/rim wrench lol. That’s not to say that accidents and bad days don’t happen (especially in the desert) but if you’re damaging rims/wheels regularly then it may not be the bike.
  • 1 0
 @Kiowa008: i hate the line choice excuse for products that lack durability. If I can still hold on the bars and keep my feet on the pedals, everything beneath me should be able to hold up as well. Otherwise I'd be a roadie
  • 1 0
 @TyBronder: Have you tried inserts? 35psi is really high for someone 135lbs.
  • 1 0
 @TyBronder: inserts? wheels that arent cheese?
  • 1 1
 All I know is I can still destroy wheels/tires at will (admittedly requires more stupid riding than in the past) and physically come out unscathed....still the weak link for bikes.
That said I think I want my wheels/tires to fail prior to my body strength/ impact ability??? Honestly not sure.
  • 2 0
 I have a 15 year old son who races DH and my answer is please please please make it the whole weekend, I can't afford another wheel.
  • 3 1
 E thirteen DH wheels, lucky to last a ride without a significant dent or deformation. Made of butter grade aluminum.
  • 1 0
 Can confirm. E13 deserves credit for teaching me what my minimum rear tire pressure should be for all my local trails.
  • 1 0
 I have some original TRS+ 26in rims on my hardtail, I'm pretty sure they're made of Adamantium, they've gone out of true a couple of times, covered in scratches but absolutely refuse to dent or crack. I wonder what changed over the years to leave E13 wheels where they are now.
  • 1 0
 Yea, my experience with them was my almost new wheels lasted 4 days in Morzine. Convinced by a friend it was just the hubs that were terrible I got Chris King hubs (that are still fine a decade later) and laced them up with new E-thirteen rims that split open after a long weekend in Scotland. Hopefully there stuff is better nowadays.
  • 1 0
 As a professional wheel builder, and someone with a basic understanding of the nature of aluminum and fatigue limits, the poll results are absolutely confounding to me.
  • 1 0
 Hubs should last 5 years if you do regular maintenance. The rest of the wheel should last until you fuck up.







