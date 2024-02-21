Video: How Long Should a Wheel Last? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 15

What is a REASONABLE lifespan for an aluminum wheel? One Race Run

A day

A week

Around a month

Around 3 months

Around 6 months

Around a year

2 years

3 years

For as long as you use it Responses: 408 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Mike Kazimer joins Christina and Henry as they catch you up on the latest First Ride's with a bit of insight. They jump straight into Recreational Wrecks, 2 Min of Tech with Kazimer and his latest First Ride experience, the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with Aaron Gwin as the guest, and round it off with some Friday Fails Breakdowns.00:00 - Intro02:49 - Recreational Wrecks04:39 - 2 Minutes of Tech07:25 - Aaron Gwin Podcast Recap08:12 - Friday Fails BreakdownLet us know what your next dream bike will be... a solid do-everything rig or a superbike that also does it all, but with some assistance on the up's, or something else!