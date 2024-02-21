Video: How Long Should a Wheel Last? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 15

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Mike Kazimer joins Christina and Henry as they catch you up on the latest First Ride's with a bit of insight. They jump straight into Recreational Wrecks, 2 Min of Tech with Kazimer and his latest First Ride experience, the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode with Aaron Gwin as the guest, and round it off with some Friday Fails Breakdowns.
00:00 - Intro
02:49 - Recreational Wrecks
04:39 - 2 Minutes of Tech
07:25 - Aaron Gwin Podcast Recap
08:12 - Friday Fails Breakdown
Let us know what your next dream bike will be... a solid do-everything rig or a superbike that also does it all, but with some assistance on the up's, or something else!
That said I think I want my wheels/tires to fail prior to my body strength/ impact ability??? Honestly not sure.