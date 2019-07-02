Video: How Madison Saracen's Bikes Get Tuned to Perfection

Jul 2, 2019
by Saracen Bikes  

Chasing 0.3 is a video series following the Madison Saracen Factory Race Team through the 2019 season. It aims to show the thoughts of Danny Hart, Matt Walker, Alex Marin and their support team as they chase the fine margins that make the difference between winning and losing.


Episode one asked if it’s possible to go into an off-season chasing 0.3 of a second – and what the team does to bridge that gap. Episode two looks at using technology to go faster on the bike.

But where does measuring a faster product end, and the psychology of believing it’s faster begin?


bigquotesA lot of people will sit in the pits trying to find the perfect bike rather than getting up the hill and seeing what feels right.

If you believe in your team and your process, then that is 90% of it.Will Longden, Madison Saracen Factory Racing Team manager


bigquotesRiders need a setup they can rely on, but you also need somebody that’s pushing for gains. This isn’t hard. We’re doing pretty basic stuff at the races. We’re aiming for top quality performance that performs consistently.

Where’s the line? Where do you get so laid back that you don’t make the small changes you should to make the ride faster?Jordi Cortes, Head Technician, Fox Racing Shox


bigquotesHis motivation is so high. I’d finish a race and I used to love getting home and have two or three days to relax. He’s got that want to get on the bike five hours after a race run. I don’t know how he does that, that’s maybe why he’s at the top.Scott Mears (Danny’s race mechanic), on Danny Hart’s motivation

During Ft William UCI MTB World Cup DH Round 2

bigquotesI think that’s the biggest thing – that you feel confident and you feel like you know how the bike will react. If you feel like you haven’t ticked all the boxes then it’s harder for you mentally to take those risks in the race run.Matt Walker


bigquotesI often sit back and think after a race what you’re actually thinking when you’re doing it is just, there’s nothing there, it’s like a zen state.Danny Hart

Photos by Jack Tennyson and Dan Hearn
Video by Creative Concept

Watch the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup exclusively on www.redbull.com

Posted In:
Videos Fox Racing Saracen Danny Hart Matt Walker


