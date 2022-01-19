close
Video: How Many Skinnies Can We Ride On Mount Seymour? - North Shore Skinny Challenge
Jan 19, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
We are back for round two of the North Shore Skinnies challenge, this time round on Mount Seymour! How many of these features can Jason, Christina and Matt ride in one lap?
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Jason Lucas
Matt Beer
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Liam-J
(30 mins ago)
This was really a challenge between Jason and Christina... Matt (pro rider from the shore) just came for the donut.
[Reply]
3
0
christinachappetta
(16 mins ago)
hahaha so true! Not sure why we invited him. Maybe we were needing some humbling that day.
[Reply]
3
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(45 mins ago)
skinnies terrify me. I just cant do them. even 1 foot off the ground zero consequence ones
[Reply]
1
0
christinachappetta
(15 mins ago)
Ahhh yes, they do also terrify me, as seen here haha but with practice, they are slightly less terrifying and such a simple, rewarding feature. If it goes smoothly :-)
[Reply]
1
0
orangebike275
(17 mins ago)
Do skinnies make anyone else question mountain bike tire size in both directions?
[Reply]
1
0
gwys
(1 mins ago)
Fun stuff. Always nice to see the skinnies getting a little love.
[Reply]
