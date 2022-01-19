close
Video: How Many Skinnies Can We Ride On Mount Seymour? - North Shore Skinny Challenge

Jan 19, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We are back for round two of the North Shore Skinnies challenge, this time round on Mount Seymour! How many of these features can Jason, Christina and Matt ride in one lap?





6 Comments

  • 4 0
 This was really a challenge between Jason and Christina... Matt (pro rider from the shore) just came for the donut.
  • 3 0
 hahaha so true! Not sure why we invited him. Maybe we were needing some humbling that day.
  • 3 0
 skinnies terrify me. I just cant do them. even 1 foot off the ground zero consequence ones
  • 1 0
 Ahhh yes, they do also terrify me, as seen here haha but with practice, they are slightly less terrifying and such a simple, rewarding feature. If it goes smoothly :-)
  • 1 0
 Do skinnies make anyone else question mountain bike tire size in both directions?
  • 1 0
 Fun stuff. Always nice to see the skinnies getting a little love.

