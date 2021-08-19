Video: How Mountain Bikes Offer Freedom to a Rider with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Aug 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesKirsty has Rheumatoid Arthritis and spent lockdown in isolation. The first time she felt defined by her chronic illness, Kirsty struggled with admitting that she is vulnerable. She has always loved the thrill of riding her full-suspension mountain bike, but at the height of the pandemic, Kirsty didn't want to take unnecessary risks. Instead, she bought a new hardtail mountain bike and discovered a whole new world of cycling routes on her doorstep.

This summer, Kirsty is looking forward to riding the trails with friends and won't take that freedom for granted - plans will never be put on hold again. This is Kirsty's Golden Summer.

As a member of staff at Sigma Sports, Kirsty has always been inspirational to us - we hope she inspires you too.Sigma Sports


Posted In:
Videos


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 This is rad. For getting me stoked to ride a bike I’ll take a story like this ten times out of ten over another bro shreddit. Also kudos for not using this as another opportunity to shill e-bikes.
  • 3 0
 Love to ride my full-suspension mountain bike
  • 2 0
 Very nice, enjoyed the positivity.
  • 3 0
 Inspiring.
  • 1 0
 Good story. But I am lucky I rode more than ever during "covid
lockdowns"
  • 1 0
 Inspiring Video

